A plain white T-shirt is one of the most versatile and important pieces of clothing to have in your wardrobe.
Why? For starters, they can be worn a myriad of ways: pair a white tee with a pair of trousers, a blazer and loafers for an easy office ensemble; wear it with denim for a cool and casual daytime look, or pair it with a slip skirt and heels for a chic nighttime outfit. A white tee can be worn day or night, in every season, for many occasions.
But with so many cuts and styles, finding the perfect T-shirt can be hard. That's why we're rounding up some top-rated picks you can confidently add to your closet.
Check them all out below!
SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-shirt
Price: $48 • From: SKIMS
This SKIMS crewneck tee is made with comfortable stretch-cotton.
For Days Organic Cotton Daily Tee
Price: $32 • From: For Days
For Days' cotton daily straight tee has a loose fit while still flattering your figure.
AGOLDE Rena T-Shirt
Price: $78 • From: Revolve
AGOLDE's Rena tee is made with 100% supima cotton and is highly rated by customers.
GAP Women's Favorite Crewneck Tee
Price: $9.99 • From: Amazon
This GAP crewneck tee is made from 60% cotton and 40% modal for a soft feel that still gives you shape.
Commando Essential Cotton Crewneck Bodysuit
Price: $98 • From: Revolve
Want a T-shirt bodysuit? This one from Commando will make tucking your top that much easier.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, Multipacks
Price: $5.10 to $26.10 • From: Amazon
These Amazon V-neck T-shirts have a 4.4 out of 5-star rating with nearly 40,000 reviews. They have a "Close-but-comfortable fit with easy movement," Amazon's website reads.
J.Crew Relaxed premium-weight cotton no-pocket T-shirt
Price: $39.50 • From: J.Crew
"Inspired by vintage pieces from our designers' collections, this tee is made from a heavyweight, open-ended 7.4-ounce cotton fabric that's more durable than your average shirt and cut in a relaxed, old-school fit. With more room across the chest and shoulders than our other tees, this relaxed tee is built to last and will only get better the more you wear it," J.Crew's website explains.
Bombas Women's Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt 3-Pack
Price: $108 • 10% SavingsBombasOriginal: $120
Fans of Bombas' socks should check out their crew neck T-shirts, made with ultra-luxe Peruvian Pima Cotton that "makes this shirt incredibly soft and smooth to the touch," Bombas' website explains.
Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Price: $30 • From: Everlane
Everlane's box-cut tee has a cropped fit to sit right above the hip. Plus, you can get it with or without a pocket. Did we mention it has 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 900 reviews? Sign us up.
SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt
Price: $44 • From: SKIMS
If you're looking for a boyfriend T-shirt with a relaxed fit, this SKIMS one is intentionally oversized.
Hanes Women's X-Temp V-Neck T-Shirt
Price: $10 • From: Amazon
For another V-neck option, try this highly-rated Hanes tee, available on Amazon.
L.L.Bean Women's Pima Cotton Tee, Short-Sleeve Crewneck
Price: $24.95 • From: L.L.Bean
"Supima cotton has everything you love about everyday cotton – it's comfortable and easy to wash. What makes it stand out are its long-staple fibers, which are 35% longer and 45% stronger," L.L.Bean's website explains. This tee is also available in multiple colors for those who want to add a little extra brightness to their wardrobe.