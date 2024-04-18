Reese Witherspoon's Draper James has teamed up with the iconic footwear brand Jack Rogers for another amazing collection of sandals that seamlessly blends the classic Southern charm of Draper James with the timeless silhouettes of Jack Rogers.

After the overwhelming success of their initial collaboration back in 2018, the brands are back with a new collection that is sure to steal your heart this spring and summer.

The latest Draper James x Jack Rogers collab for Spring 2024 brings three new limited edition sandals that embody everything we love about both brands. Each pair effortlessly merges the signature elements of Jack Rogers with the chic, Southern-inspired details of Draper James. From versatile designs to high-quality craftsmanship, these sandals are guaranteed to elevate any outfit.

Shop the Draper James x Jack Rogers collection. ABC News Photo Illustration, Draper James x Jack Rogers

Whether you're dressing up for a garden party or keeping it casual with jeans and a tee, these golden beauties will be your go-to all season long.

With the previous Draper James x Jack Rogers collab flying off the shelves, don't wait to add these limited edition styles to your wardrobe. Whether you're a longtime fan of both brands or simply looking to infuse your wardrobe with a dose of Southern charm, these sandals are a must-have for the season ahead.

Take a look at them below!

Draper James x Jack Rogers Collection

Draper James DJ x Jack Rogers Classic Sandal in Gold Draper James' special spin on this beloved style adds a touch of Southern charm that is simply irresistible. Whether you're dressing up for a garden party or keeping it casual with jeans and a tee, these golden beauties will be your go-to all season long. $128 Draper James Shop Now

Draper James DJ x Jack Rogers Classic Sandal in White and Navy With their crisp color palette and timeless design, these sandals are the perfect complement to any denim ensemble. Whether you're rocking a denim skirt, dress, or your trusty jeans, these sandals will add a touch of Southern sophistication to your look. $128 Draper James Shop Now

Draper James DJ x Jack Rogers Magnolia Sandal The Magnolia Sandal exudes a laid-back, beachy vibe that is perfect for soaking up the sun. Pair them with your favorite maxi dress and a wide-brimmed hat for an effortlessly stylish look that screams summer chic. $148 Draper James Shop Now

Draper James New Arrivals

Draper James Crinkle Cotton Coverup This chic cover-up is perfect for the pool or beach, and it's also great to wear when grabbing lunch afterward. $138 Draper James Shop Now

Draper James Rita Crewneck Cardigan in Cotton You can't go wrong with a crewneck cardi, especially in this preppy green-stripe print. $168 Draper James Shop Now

Draper James Eyelet Pants A pop of pink is an excellent choice for spring. The elastic waistband will keep you comfy all day long. $108 Draper James Shop Now

Draper James Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit This tie-front one-piece comes in the perfect print for summer and has adjustable straps for a custom fit. $118 Draper James Shop Now