Reese Witherspoon's Draper James has teamed up with the iconic footwear brand Jack Rogers for another amazing collection of sandals that seamlessly blends the classic Southern charm of Draper James with the timeless silhouettes of Jack Rogers.
After the overwhelming success of their initial collaboration back in 2018, the brands are back with a new collection that is sure to steal your heart this spring and summer.
The latest Draper James x Jack Rogers collab for Spring 2024 brings three new limited edition sandals that embody everything we love about both brands. Each pair effortlessly merges the signature elements of Jack Rogers with the chic, Southern-inspired details of Draper James. From versatile designs to high-quality craftsmanship, these sandals are guaranteed to elevate any outfit.
Whether you're dressing up for a garden party or keeping it casual with jeans and a tee, these golden beauties will be your go-to all season long.
With the previous Draper James x Jack Rogers collab flying off the shelves, don't wait to add these limited edition styles to your wardrobe. Whether you're a longtime fan of both brands or simply looking to infuse your wardrobe with a dose of Southern charm, these sandals are a must-have for the season ahead.
Take a look at them below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Draper James x Jack Rogers Collection
DJ x Jack Rogers Classic Sandal in Gold
Draper James' special spin on this beloved style adds a touch of Southern charm that is simply irresistible. Whether you're dressing up for a garden party or keeping it casual with jeans and a tee, these golden beauties will be your go-to all season long.
- $128
- Draper James
DJ x Jack Rogers Classic Sandal in White and Navy
With their crisp color palette and timeless design, these sandals are the perfect complement to any denim ensemble. Whether you're rocking a denim skirt, dress, or your trusty jeans, these sandals will add a touch of Southern sophistication to your look.
- $128
- Draper James
DJ x Jack Rogers Magnolia Sandal
The Magnolia Sandal exudes a laid-back, beachy vibe that is perfect for soaking up the sun. Pair them with your favorite maxi dress and a wide-brimmed hat for an effortlessly stylish look that screams summer chic.
- $148
- Draper James
Draper James New Arrivals
Crinkle Cotton Coverup
This chic cover-up is perfect for the pool or beach, and it's also great to wear when grabbing lunch afterward.
- $138
- Draper James
Rita Crewneck Cardigan in Cotton
You can't go wrong with a crewneck cardi, especially in this preppy green-stripe print.
- $168
- Draper James
Eyelet Pants
A pop of pink is an excellent choice for spring. The elastic waistband will keep you comfy all day long.
- $108
- Draper James
Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit
This tie-front one-piece comes in the perfect print for summer and has adjustable straps for a custom fit.
- $118
- Draper James
Chambray Herringbone Hat
Protecting yourself from the sun has never looked so good. The chambray color and the adjustable chin strap make this the perfect summer accessory.
- $118
- Draper James