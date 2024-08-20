It's almost time to swap out those summer tanks and flowy dresses for something cozier.
There are many options to help you find the ideal jacket to carry you from late summer sunshine to cool autumn breezes.
Whether you're bracing for a cool breeze at the park or sipping a latte at an outdoor cafe, these stylish jackets will keep you comfortable and looking effortlessly chic.
From lightweight layers to statement pieces, we’ve rounded up the best transitional jackets that make easing into fall a breeze.
Take a look below at these must-haves for your closet this fall season!
Transitional fall jackets for women
SCOFEEL Women Denim Shirt Jacket
Denim jackets are a perennial favorite, and the Scofeel Denim Shirt Jacket is perfect for the fall transition. It’s a bit more relaxed than your typical denim jacket, offering the structured style of denim with the cozy fit of a shirt.
- $39.98
- $28.99
- Amazon
Avec Les Filles Relaxed Blazer Jacket
This oversized blazer is another fall wardrobe essential that can transition easily from work to weekend. It comes in a navy or moss-colored plaid and looks great dressed up or down.
- $148
- Anthropologie
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Sherpa Lined Moto Jacket
This sherpa-lined jacket combines warmth and style for a cozy, textured fall layer. Its soft interior makes it ideal for colder mornings, while the outside remains versatile enough to layer over a variety of outfits.
- $78.11 to $162
- Amazon
AUTOMET Flannel Shacket
A fall flannel jacket combines the comfort of your favorite sweatshirt with the structure of a jacket. Perfect for weekend errands or lounging, this jacket offers an ideal balance of casual and functional.
- $23.98
- $27.99
- Amazon
100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket
For an edgier, fashion-forward option, the leather moto jacket is a fall staple that never goes out of style. This jacket is versatile enough to be dressed up or down, making it a go-to choice for both day and night looks.
- $150
- Quince
Transitional fall jackets for men
Bomber Jacket
This sleek and fitted silhouette pairs well with everything from jeans to joggers, and are versatile and lightweight enough for layering on chilly autumn mornings.
- $75
- $150
- Banana Republic Factory
lululemon Twill Utility Jacket
For those looking for a jacket with both form and function, this utility jacket is a great option. With its practical pockets and easy-to-layer construction, it's perfect for unpredictable fall weather.
- $119
- $168
- lululemon
GAP Classic Icon Denim Jacket
This denim jacket is a timeless fall essential. It’s easy to throw over a t-shirt or hoodie and looks effortlessly stylish.
- $79.95
- GAP
Cole Haan Men's Signature Quilted Jacket
This quilted jacket is a great in-between option for fall. Lightweight yet warm, it provides an extra layer of insulation while remaining breathable.
- $100 to $250
- Amazon
REI Co-op 650 Down Vest
For those mild fall days when a full jacket feels like too much, this puffer vest offers the perfect solution. Layer it over a hoodie or long-sleeve shirt for extra warmth without the bulk of a full coat.
- $99.95
- REI