It's almost time for us to hang up our winter coats and bring out some lighter jackets for spring.

The denim jacket, in particular, is one we're eyeing for our wardrobes this season, considering how popular all things denim are right now.

Whether you're looking for a cropped denim jacket, an oversized style, or one with a fitted waist you can pair with your new maxi skirt, we've rounded up all our favorite picks for denim jackets for women. We've also found white denim options, denim maxi jackets and more for those who want to add something special to their wardrobe.

Scroll below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Levi&#39;s Women&#39;s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

Price: $89.50   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is available on Amazon in multiple washes to best suit your wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Denim jacket with belt
Mango

Mango Denim jacket with belt

Price: $79.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

We love this denim jacket with a matching tie belt for a more fitted option to pair with jeans, a skirt, or a dress.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Pocketed denim jacket
Mango

Mango Pocketed denim jacket

Price: $79.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

This Mango denim jacket features two front pockets and wide sleeves for a unique look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Gap Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
Gap

Gap Oversized Icon Denim Jacket

Price: $71 21% SavingsGap

Original: $89.95
Shop Now

This oversized denim jacket is perfect for those who want a more relaxed fit. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
J.Crew Louisa lady jacket in denim
J.Crew

J.Crew Louisa lady jacket in denim

Price: $148   From: J.Crew

Shop Now

This super-chic lady jacket is a feminine take on a classic. We'd love it buttoned to the top with a white T-shirt, denim jeans and ballet flats. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Short Denim Jacket
H&M

H&M Short Denim Jacket

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You can't go wrong with this classic short denim jacket (under $40!) from H&M.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
BLANKNYC Crochet Trim Denim Jacket
Nordstrom

BLANKNYC Crochet Trim Denim Jacket

Price: $128   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

This white denim jacket has pretty crochet detailing we think is perfect for spring. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Eloquii Seam Detail Crop Denim Jacket
Eloquii

Eloquii Seam Detail Crop Denim Jacket

Price: $64.97 50% SavingsPrice

Original: $129.95 Use promo code LOVETHIS
Shop Now

Wear a cropped denim jacket with jeans or shorts, or over a maxi dress for a cute spring look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Good American Belted Maxi Denim Jacket
Good American

Good American Belted Maxi Denim Jacket

Price: $229   From: Good American

Shop Now

A classic denim jacket and trench-style coat meet to create this stylish Good American maxi jacket. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Drop Women&#39;s Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket
Amazon

The Drop Women's Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket

Price: $59.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

This oversized white denim jacket is perfect for spring and summer. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Favorite Daughter the Jane Trench
Revolve

Favorite Daughter the Jane Trench

Price: $218   From: Revolve

Shop Now

This Favorite Daughter denim trench is another on-trend option for those who want a belted style. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket
Everlane

Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket

Price: $58 34% SavingsEverlane

Original: $88
Shop Now

Everlane's modern jean jacket is available in two colors: Washed Midnight and Stone-Washed Sky. Plus, it's on sale! 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Simone Oversized Denim Jacket
Reformation

Reformation Simone Oversized Denim Jacket

Price: $168   From: Reformation

Shop Now

This Reformation denim jacket has an oversized, relaxed fit and front pockets. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
Reformation

Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket

Price: $148   From: Reformation

Shop Now

Style this cropped Reformation jacket with a mini skirt and a sweater for a chic spring look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maeve Oversized Denim Jacket
Anthropologie

Maeve Oversized Denim Jacket

Price: $148   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

We love this unique Maeve denim jacket with an oversized collar and a button front.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Tie-Belt Denim Jacket
H&M

H&M Tie-Belt Denim Jacket

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

We love this tan jacket in thick cotton denim with dropped shoulders and wide sleeves. Style it with its matching denim bottoms for a super-cool look.