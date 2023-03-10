It's almost time for us to hang up our winter coats and bring out some lighter jackets for spring.

The denim jacket, in particular, is one we're eyeing for our wardrobes this season, considering how popular all things denim are right now.

Whether you're looking for a cropped denim jacket, an oversized style, or one with a fitted waist you can pair with your new maxi skirt, we've rounded up all our favorite picks for denim jackets for women. We've also found white denim options, denim maxi jackets and more for those who want to add something special to their wardrobe.

Scroll below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket Price: $89.50 • From: Amazon Shop Now Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is available on Amazon in multiple washes to best suit your wardrobe.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mango Mango Denim jacket with belt Price: $79.99 • From: Mango Shop Now We love this denim jacket with a matching tie belt for a more fitted option to pair with jeans, a skirt, or a dress.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mango Mango Pocketed denim jacket Price: $79.99 • From: Mango Shop Now This Mango denim jacket features two front pockets and wide sleeves for a unique look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Gap Gap Oversized Icon Denim Jacket Price : $71 • 21% Savings Gap Original: $89.95 Shop Now This oversized denim jacket is perfect for those who want a more relaxed fit.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

J.Crew J.Crew Louisa lady jacket in denim Price: $148 • From: J.Crew Shop Now This super-chic lady jacket is a feminine take on a classic. We'd love it buttoned to the top with a white T-shirt, denim jeans and ballet flats.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

H&M H&M Short Denim Jacket Price: $39.99 • From: H&M Shop Now You can't go wrong with this classic short denim jacket (under $40!) from H&M.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom BLANKNYC Crochet Trim Denim Jacket Price: $128 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This white denim jacket has pretty crochet detailing we think is perfect for spring.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Eloquii Seam Detail Crop Denim Jacket Price : $64.97 • 50% Savings Price Original: $129.95 Use promo code LOVETHIS Shop Now Wear a cropped denim jacket with jeans or shorts, or over a maxi dress for a cute spring look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Good American Good American Belted Maxi Denim Jacket Price: $229 • From: Good American Shop Now A classic denim jacket and trench-style coat meet to create this stylish Good American maxi jacket.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon The Drop Women's Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket Price: $59.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now This oversized white denim jacket is perfect for spring and summer.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Revolve Favorite Daughter the Jane Trench Price: $218 • From: Revolve Shop Now This Favorite Daughter denim trench is another on-trend option for those who want a belted style.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everlane Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket Price : $58 • 34% Savings Everlane Original: $88 Shop Now Everlane's modern jean jacket is available in two colors: Washed Midnight and Stone-Washed Sky. Plus, it's on sale!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reformation Reformation Simone Oversized Denim Jacket Price: $168 • From: Reformation Shop Now This Reformation denim jacket has an oversized, relaxed fit and front pockets.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Reformation Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket Price: $148 • From: Reformation Shop Now Style this cropped Reformation jacket with a mini skirt and a sweater for a chic spring look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Anthropologie Maeve Oversized Denim Jacket Price: $148 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now We love this unique Maeve denim jacket with an oversized collar and a button front.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK