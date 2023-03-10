It's almost time for us to hang up our winter coats and bring out some lighter jackets for spring.
The denim jacket, in particular, is one we're eyeing for our wardrobes this season, considering how popular all things denim are right now.
Whether you're looking for a cropped denim jacket, an oversized style, or one with a fitted waist you can pair with your new maxi skirt, we've rounded up all our favorite picks for denim jackets for women. We've also found white denim options, denim maxi jackets and more for those who want to add something special to their wardrobe.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket is available on Amazon in multiple washes to best suit your wardrobe.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Denim jacket with belt
We love this denim jacket with a matching tie belt for a more fitted option to pair with jeans, a skirt, or a dress.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Pocketed denim jacket
This Mango denim jacket features two front pockets and wide sleeves for a unique look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Gap Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
Price: $71 • 21% SavingsGapOriginal: $89.95
This oversized denim jacket is perfect for those who want a more relaxed fit.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
J.Crew Louisa lady jacket in denim
This super-chic lady jacket is a feminine take on a classic. We'd love it buttoned to the top with a white T-shirt, denim jeans and ballet flats.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Short Denim Jacket
You can't go wrong with this classic short denim jacket (under $40!) from H&M.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
BLANKNYC Crochet Trim Denim Jacket
This white denim jacket has pretty crochet detailing we think is perfect for spring.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Eloquii Seam Detail Crop Denim Jacket
Price: $64.97 • 50% SavingsPriceOriginal: $129.95 Use promo code LOVETHIS
Wear a cropped denim jacket with jeans or shorts, or over a maxi dress for a cute spring look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Good American Belted Maxi Denim Jacket
A classic denim jacket and trench-style coat meet to create this stylish Good American maxi jacket.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
The Drop Women's Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket
This oversized white denim jacket is perfect for spring and summer.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Favorite Daughter the Jane Trench
This Favorite Daughter denim trench is another on-trend option for those who want a belted style.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Everlane The Modern Jean Jacket
Price: $58 • 34% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $88
Everlane's modern jean jacket is available in two colors: Washed Midnight and Stone-Washed Sky. Plus, it's on sale!
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Simone Oversized Denim Jacket
This Reformation denim jacket has an oversized, relaxed fit and front pockets.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
Style this cropped Reformation jacket with a mini skirt and a sweater for a chic spring look.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Maeve Oversized Denim Jacket
We love this unique Maeve denim jacket with an oversized collar and a button front.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
H&M Tie-Belt Denim Jacket
We love this tan jacket in thick cotton denim with dropped shoulders and wide sleeves. Style it with its matching denim bottoms for a super-cool look.