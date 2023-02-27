Maxi skirts, a trend we loved wearing last fall, are back again for spring.
From runway looks to street-style ensembles, the maxi skirt is everywhere. These on-trend long skirts include everything from denim maxi skirts to silky, flowy numbers to feminine floral prints and ruffles. And perhaps the best news for our closets? They're very versatile.
A model walks the runway during the Altuzzara Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of the New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2022 in NY.
Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, FILE
A denim maxi skirt, for example, can be worn with a blouse and slingbacks for the office. Style a silk or floral maxi skirt with a matching top and a pair of new spring heels for a formal occasion. Or, pair your favorite maxi skirt style with a white T-shirt to dress it down for an effortless weekend look.
A model walks the runway during the Brandon Maxwell Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week, Sept. 13, 2022 in NY.
Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, FILE
To help you find your favorite new maxi skirt, we're rounding up our picks below -- starting at $50 or less.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$50 and under
Viatabuna Long Denim Skirts for Women Maxi Paperbag High Waist Frayed Raw Hem A line Flare Jean Skirt with Pockets
Price: $25.99 to $32.99 • From: Amazon
Mango Flowy long skirt
This black maxi skirt is one you can wear time and time again.
Skirt BL Women's Maxi Pencil Jean Skirt- High Waisted
ANRABESS Women’s Boho Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flowy Swing Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Long Skirt Dress with Pockets
Style this navy maxi skirt (with pockets!) with a white T-shirt or as a cover-up with a bikini top and bottom.
The Drop Women's Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt
Price: $35.12 to $54.90 • From: Amazon
This pretty crochet maxi skirt is ideal for spring-to-summer styling.
NY COLLECTION Plus Size Maxi A-Line Skirt with Front Faux Belt
SweatyRocks Women's Elegant High Waist Skirt Tie Front Pleated Maxi Skirts
Price: $32.99 to $46.99 • From: Amazon
Shop this maxi skirt in any one of its 21 available colors.
$100 and under
Mango Slit denim skirt
This Mango denim maxi skirt with a slit is cool and casual for a spring day.
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Column Maxi Skirt
Mango Ruffled long skirt
Style this ruffled long skirt with its matching top for an effortless vacation look.
Alex Evenings Plus Size Evening Maxi Skirt
Mango Broderie anglaise cotton skirt
We love this yellow cotton maxi skirt styled with a white T-shirt or tank top and strappy flats.
Abercrombie & Fitch Drop-Waist Poplin Maxi Skirt
This A&F skirt combines two spring trends: maxi skirts and drop waists. Style it with a black or white tank and sunglasses this spring.
Abercrombie & Fitch Column Maxi Skirt
This high-rise maxi skirt comes in a flowy chiffon fabric and two colorways.
$150 and under
The Somerset Maxi Skirt: Faux Leather Edition
Try this faux-leather maxi skirt paired with a blouse or tee.
Elie Tahari Wallpaper Print Stretch Cotton Maxi Skirt
Price: $118.99 • 59% SavingsSaks OFF 5THOriginal: $295
DIARRABLU Seur Tilo Print Maxi Wrap Skirt
This wrap skirt is inspired by traditional West African styles, Nordstrom's website explains, and is made-to-order to reduce production waste. Style is with an orange or navy blouse and flat sandals.
We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
En Saison Milana Skirt
En Saison's Milana skirt is a great pull-on option for those who want to feel comfortable and stylish.
$200 and under
Reformation Lucy Skirt
Reformation's white Lucy skirt is an A-line, ankle-length skirt with a fitted waist. Style as shown (with a black tank and black ballet flats) for a chic look.
Pilcro Slit-Front Denim Skirt
By Anthropologie Ruffled Tulle Skirt
We love the idea of this peach, ruffled tulle skirt paired with a matching blazer for a special occasion, like a spring wedding.
Favorite Daughter The Gwen Maxi Skirt
By Anthropologie A-Line Maxi Skirt
$300 and under
Misook Floral Drop Waist Pleated Maxi Skirt
This pretty floral maxi skirt is great for a special spring occasion. Dress it up with heeled sandals or make it more casual with a pair of neutral slides.
MIRTH Women's Verona Flowy Circle Skirt, Marigold
Helsa Maxi Skirt
This Helsa maxi skirt, by founder Elsa Hosk, is made from 100% cotton and features three pockets and a front button closure.
Significant Other Imogen Skirt
BA&SH Sanna Printed Tiered Maxi Skirt