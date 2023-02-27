Maxi skirts, a trend we loved wearing last fall, are back again for spring.

From runway looks to street-style ensembles, the maxi skirt is everywhere. These on-trend long skirts include everything from denim maxi skirts to silky, flowy numbers to feminine floral prints and ruffles. And perhaps the best news for our closets? They're very versatile.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, FILE A model walks the runway during the Altuzzara Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of the New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10, 2022 in NY.

A denim maxi skirt, for example, can be worn with a blouse and slingbacks for the office. Style a silk or floral maxi skirt with a matching top and a pair of new spring heels for a formal occasion. Or, pair your favorite maxi skirt style with a white T-shirt to dress it down for an effortless weekend look.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, FILE A model walks the runway during the Brandon Maxwell Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week, Sept. 13, 2022 in NY.

To help you find your favorite new maxi skirt, we're rounding up our picks below -- starting at $50 or less.

$50 and under

Amazon Viatabuna Long Denim Skirts for Women Maxi Paperbag High Waist Frayed Raw Hem A line Flare Jean Skirt with Pockets Price: $25.99 to $32.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Mango Mango Flowy long skirt Price: $49.99 • From: Mango Shop Now This black maxi skirt is one you can wear time and time again.

Amazon Skirt BL Women's Maxi Pencil Jean Skirt- High Waisted Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon ANRABESS Women’s Boho Elastic High Waist Pleated A-Line Flowy Swing Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Long Skirt Dress with Pockets Price: $32.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Style this navy maxi skirt (with pockets!) with a white T-shirt or as a cover-up with a bikini top and bottom.

Amazon The Drop Women's Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt Price: $35.12 to $54.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now This pretty crochet maxi skirt is ideal for spring-to-summer styling.

Macy's NY COLLECTION Plus Size Maxi A-Line Skirt with Front Faux Belt Price: $46 • From: Macy's Shop Now

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Elegant High Waist Skirt Tie Front Pleated Maxi Skirts Price: $32.99 to $46.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Shop this maxi skirt in any one of its 21 available colors.

$100 and under

Mango Mango Slit denim skirt Price: $69.99 • From: Mango Shop Now This Mango denim maxi skirt with a slit is cool and casual for a spring day.

Mango Mango Ruffled long skirt Price: $79.99 • From: Mango Shop Now Style this ruffled long skirt with its matching top for an effortless vacation look.

Mango Mango Broderie anglaise cotton skirt Price: $79.99 • From: Mango Shop Now We love this yellow cotton maxi skirt styled with a white T-shirt or tank top and strappy flats.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Drop-Waist Poplin Maxi Skirt Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now This A&F skirt combines two spring trends: maxi skirts and drop waists. Style it with a black or white tank and sunglasses this spring.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Column Maxi Skirt Price: $70 • From: Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now This high-rise maxi skirt comes in a flowy chiffon fabric and two colorways.

$150 and under

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Skirt: Faux Leather Edition Price: $148 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Try this faux-leather maxi skirt paired with a blouse or tee.

Nordstrom DIARRABLU Seur Tilo Print Maxi Wrap Skirt Price: $135 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This wrap skirt is inspired by traditional West African styles, Nordstrom's website explains, and is made-to-order to reduce production waste. Style is with an orange or navy blouse and flat sandals.

Free People We The Free Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt Price: $118 • From: Free People Shop Now

Anthropologie En Saison Milana Skirt Price: $110 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now En Saison's Milana skirt is a great pull-on option for those who want to feel comfortable and stylish.

$200 and under

Reformation Reformation Lucy Skirt Price: $198 • From: Reformation Shop Now Reformation's white Lucy skirt is an A-line, ankle-length skirt with a fitted waist. Style as shown (with a black tank and black ballet flats) for a chic look.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Ruffled Tulle Skirt Price: $158 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now We love the idea of this peach, ruffled tulle skirt paired with a matching blazer for a special occasion, like a spring wedding.

Nordstrom Favorite Daughter The Gwen Maxi Skirt Price: $198 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

$300 and under

Nordstrom Misook Floral Drop Waist Pleated Maxi Skirt Price: $278 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This pretty floral maxi skirt is great for a special spring occasion. Dress it up with heeled sandals or make it more casual with a pair of neutral slides.

Revolve Helsa Maxi Skirt Price: $228 • From: Revolve Shop Now This Helsa maxi skirt, by founder Elsa Hosk, is made from 100% cotton and features three pockets and a front button closure.

