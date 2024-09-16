We're kicking off fall with savings.
As we shop for the new season, we're eyeing all of the best fall sales from some of our favorite retailers including Banana Republic, Gap, J.Crew and Wayfair.
Wayfair's Fall Deal Drop, for example, features fireplaces and heaters up to 40% off, cookware up to 50% off and lighting up to 55% off. Banana Republic also launched its Friends and Family Event on Sept. 16 with 40% off your full priced purchase.
While shopping, add functional items to your cart like fall sweaters, barn jackets and denim for a hardworking wardrobe or seasonal home decor to refresh your living space. Keep in mind your upcoming fall calendar: Shop for cookware to host a football party at home or a new fall wedding guest dress at an affordable price.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic's Friends and Family Event means 40% off your full-priced purchase.
- Shop women's sale.
- Shop men's sale.
Good American
Good American's Friends and Family Sale is here! Shop 30% off sitewide with code FF2024.
- Shop jeans on sale.
- Shop tops on sale.
- Shop dresses on sale.
J.Crew
J.Crew is offering 30% off full-price styles now. Use promo code SHOPNOW.
- Plus, take up to 50% off women's fall-ready styles.
- Shop up to 50% off men's fall-ready styles.
- And take an extra 50% off sale styles.
Wayfair
Shop Wayfair's Fall Deal Drop.
- Shop bedroom furniture up to 50% off.
- Shop living room seating up to 50% off.
- Shop cookware and bakeware up to 50% off.
- Shop lighting up to 55% off.
- Shop fireplaces and heaters up to 40% off.
Amazon
Find top daily deals at Amazon starting at 40% off.
Cozy Earth
Cozy's Earth's Fall Sale features deals up to 25% off.
- Shop more Cozy Earth sale picks and new arrivals.
Walmart
Shop up to 70% off flash deals at Walmart.
The Home Depot
Shop up to $500 off select appliances at The Home Depot.
GE 24 in. Built-In Tall Tub Top Control Stainless Steel Dishwasher w/Sanitize, Dry Boost, 52 dBA
- $438
- $729
- The Home Depot
Gap
Shop 40% off men's and women's styles at Gap.
- Plus, Gap's The Biggest Little Sale features 50% off for kids and babies.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom currently has thousands of new markdowns up to 60% off.
- Shop women's sale.
- Shop men's sale.
- Shop home sale.
Ulta
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty ends Sept. 19.
- Find over 200 Daily Beauty Steals in every category at 50% off.
Crate & Barrel
Shop up to 60% off seasonal steals.
- Shop up to 40% off brands like Le Creuset, Cuisinart and more.
- Shop up to 60% off decor.
Tuckernuck
Get ready: From Sept. 17-19, take 20% off orders over $250, 25% off orders over $500 and 30% off orders over $1,000 using the code FRIENDS.