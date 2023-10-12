It's finally sweater weather.

Perhaps one of our favorite pieces to shop for fall and winter, sweaters are a go-to cold-weather staple. And while you may already have a collection of favorites, you might also be understandably tempted by new arrivals from retailers like J.Crew, Quince, Reformation and beyond.

We're rounding up all of our favorite sweater picks of the moment to help you decide what to buy for your wardrobe refresh. Our picks include cozy turtlenecks, cashmere crewnecks, on-trend cardigans and more.

For example, shop a Vince wool-cashmere sweater for 56% off at Saks OFF 5TH, Old Navy's SoSoft cardigan for under $35, an oversized turtleneck sweater from H &M and cashmere from Quince.

We have options for layering and ones warm enough to wear on their own, too.

Continue below to shop!

Cardigans

13% off Old Navy SoSoft Cropped Cardigan Sweater for Women $32

$36.99 Old Navy Shop Now

H&M Long Cardigan $34.99 H&M Shop Now

46% off J.Crew Giselle sweater-blazer $84.50

$158 J.Crew Shop Now

Revolve Heartloom Belinda Cardigan $129 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve The Knotty Ones Zemyna Cable Cardigan $258 Revolve Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Cable Short Cardigan $80 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Wool sweaters

Banana Republic Chubut Wool-Cashmere Sweater $280 Banana Republic Shop Now

REI Fjallraven Ovik Knit Sweater $185 REI Shop Now

Quince Australian Merino Wool Cable Sweater $69.90 Quince Shop Now

REI Smartwool Cozy Lodge Cropped Cardigan $160 REI Shop Now

Mock-neck sweaters

Old Navy Mock-Neck Cropped Sweater for Women $49.99 Old Navy Shop Now

56% off Saks OFF 5TH Vince ​Wool Cashmere Mockneck Sweater $169.99

$395 Saks OFF 5TH Shop Now

55% off Saks OFF 5TH Ellen Tracy Ribbed Mockneck Sweater $39.99

$89 Saks OFF 5TH Shop Now

Turtleneck sweaters

Madewell Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater $98 Madewell Shop Now

H&M Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $34.99 H&M Shop Now

L.L.Bean SuperSoft Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck $89 L.L.Bean Shop Now

42% off Saks OFF 5TH Calvin Klein Solid Turtleneck Sweater $39.99

$69.50 Saks OFF 5TH Shop Now

Revolve Line & Dot Scarlet Sweater $97 Revolve Shop Now

Reformation Garrett Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck $278 Reformation Shop Now

Cashmere sweaters

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $50 Quince Shop Now

J.Crew Cashmere shrunken crewneck sweater $118 J.Crew Shop Now

Lilysilk Semi-Sheer Cable-knit Baby Cashmere Sweater $169 Lilysilk Shop Now