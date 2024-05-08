Breezy, fashionable and effortless -- Bermuda shorts are back for summer 2024.
The versatile closet option for summer is the perfect balance between shorts and an easy sundress look that is both casual and polished.
The trend has been recently spotted on stars like Bella Hadid and Gwyneth Paltrow.
A Bermuda short differs from other shorts when it comes to length. Bermuda shorts should have at least a 5-inch inseam and are often no less than 1 inch above the knee. The style has developed over time to include different fabrics and variations, but was originally made with lightweight fabrics to wear in hot weather, specifically island-type climates (hence the name).
Whether you plan to style them for a more sophisticated look with a blazer and heels or keep it casual with a white T-shirt and sneakers, Bermuda shorts are versatile.
