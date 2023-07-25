It's summertime, and getting dressed isn't all that easy.

High temperatures mean you have to carefully consider the fabrics and styles you choose to wear each day.

To help keep things cool, stylist Erica Wark rounded up four different summer looks with lightweight and breathable fabrics, and those that will hide sweat.

Plus, shop for accessories and shoes to complete your outfit.

Check it all out below!

Lightweight fabrics and breathability

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: $13.99   From: H&M

H&M Quilted Shoulder Bag
H&M

H&M Quilted Shoulder Bag

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

H&M Hoop Earrings
H&M

H&M Hoop Earrings

Price: $9.99   From: H&M

Banana Republic Odile Linen One-Shoulder Top
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Odile Linen One-Shoulder Top

Price: $120   From: Banana Republic

Eloquii Cropped Knitted Tank
Eloquii

Eloquii Cropped Knitted Tank

Price: $23.98 60% SavingsEloquii

Original: $59.95 Use promo code EQSHOP
Eloquii Knotted One Shoulder Crop Top
Eloquii

Eloquii Knotted One Shoulder Crop Top

Price: $25.98 60% SavingsEloquii

Original: $64.95 Use promo code EQSHOP
STAUD Caleb High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom

STAUD Caleb High Waist Wide Leg Pants

Price: $395   From: Nordstrom

Halogen Wide Leg Cargo Pants
Nordstrom

Halogen Wide Leg Cargo Pants

Price: $109   From: Nordstrom

Aldo Melodic Strappy heeled sandal
Aldo

Aldo Melodic Strappy heeled sandal

Price: $90   From: Aldo

Technical fabrics for the heat

Numi The Grace Removable-Tie Blouse
Numi

Numi The Grace Removable-Tie Blouse

Price: $220   From: Numi

Numi The Signature Undershirt
Numi

Numi The Signature Undershirt

Price: $65   From: Numi

Numi The Jane Short
Numi

Numi The Jane Short

Price: $95   From: Numi

H&M Sunglasses
H&M

H&M Sunglasses

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M

H&M Cat Eye Sunglasses

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

H&M Jacquard-weave Shopper
H&M

H&M Jacquard-weave Shopper

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

H&M Gold-plated Hoop Earrings
H&M

H&M Gold-plated Hoop Earrings

Price: $34.99   From: H&M

Aldo Aurorai Strappy heeled sandal - Block heel
Aldo

Aldo Aurorai Strappy heeled sandal - Block heel

Price: $80   From: Aldo

Summer fabrics and prints to hide sweat

Alexis Saine Top
Revolve

Alexis Saine Top

Price: $398   From: Revolve

Alexis Costa Shorts
Revolve

Alexis Costa Shorts

Price: $365   From: Revolve

Aldo Bamba Strappy heeled sandal
Aldo

Aldo Bamba Strappy heeled sandal

Price: $98   From: Aldo

H&#38;M Large Hoop Earrings
Aldo

H&M Large Hoop Earrings

Price: $8.99   From: H&M

More to hide sweat

Zara Linen Blend Vest
Zara

Zara Linen Blend Vest

Price: $49.90   From: Zara

Zara Linen Blend Skirt
Zara

Zara Linen Blend Skirt

Price: $69.90   From: Zara

H&M Oversized blazer
H&M

H&M Oversized blazer

Price: $57.99   From: H&M

Zara Block Heel Buckled Leather Sandals
Zara

Zara Block Heel Buckled Leather Sandals

Price: $89.90   From: Zara

Zara Flat Metal Earrings
Zara

Zara Flat Metal Earrings

Price: $22.90   From: Zara

Zara Basket Bag
Zara

Zara Basket Bag

Price: $49.90   From: Zara

