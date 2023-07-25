It's summertime, and getting dressed isn't all that easy.
High temperatures mean you have to carefully consider the fabrics and styles you choose to wear each day.
To help keep things cool, stylist Erica Wark rounded up four different summer looks with lightweight and breathable fabrics, and those that will hide sweat.
Plus, shop for accessories and shoes to complete your outfit.
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.