A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your year-round wardrobe.
Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a T-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding guest look.
And as we ease out of winter and into spring, we have our eyes on all the new blazers to shop, from oversized and boyfriend blazers to cropped fits, tailored options and more.
Continue below to shop Eloquii's corset blazer, Reformation's slim-fitting style and Everlane's oversized blazer as well as selections from Old Navy, Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.
Blazers under $50
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Blazers
ASOS DESIGN jersey belted suit blazer in teal
ASOS DESIGN Curve commuter suit blazer in sage
Remi x Revolve Cait Blazer
Price: $43 • 65% SavingsRevolveOriginal: $125
Blazers under $100
Quince 100% European Linen Blazer
Old Navy Crepe Suit Blazer for Women
H&M Gathered-sleeve Jacket
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer
Price: $89.97 • 40% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $149.95 Use promo code INLOVE
Eloquii Corset Blazer
Price: $83.97 • 40% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $139.95 Use promo code INLOVE
Blazers under $200
Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Hourglass Blazer
Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer $178
Madewell The Drapey Tie-Waist Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting BlazerOriginal: $120
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed BlazerOriginal: $120
Bardot Cassian Cut Out Blazer
Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer
Blazers under $300
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Murray Blazer
Lovers and Friends Roxanne Blazer