A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your year-round wardrobe.

Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a T-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding guest look.

And as we ease out of winter and into spring, we have our eyes on all the new blazers to shop, from oversized and boyfriend blazers to cropped fits, tailored options and more.

Continue below to shop Eloquii's corset blazer, Reformation's slim-fitting style and Everlane's oversized blazer as well as selections from Old Navy, Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Blazers under $50

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Blazers
Amazon

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Blazers

Price: $48.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN jersey belted suit blazer in teal
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN jersey belted suit blazer in teal

Price: $46   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN Curve commuter suit blazer in sage
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Curve commuter suit blazer in sage

Price: $86   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Fitted Blazer
H&M

H&M Fitted Blazer

Price: $49.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Remi x Revolve Cait Blazer
Revolve

Remi x Revolve Cait Blazer

Price: $43 65% SavingsRevolve

Original: $125
Shop Now

Blazers under $100

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Quince 100% European Linen Blazer
Quince

Quince 100% European Linen Blazer

Price: $69.90   From: Quince

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Crepe Suit Blazer for Women
Old Navy

Old Navy Crepe Suit Blazer for Women

Price: $64.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Gathered-sleeve Jacket
H&M

H&M Gathered-sleeve Jacket

Price: $59.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Flowy suit blazer
Mango

Mango Flowy suit blazer

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Price: $74.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer
Eloquii

Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer

Price: $89.97 40% SavingsEloquii

Original: $149.95 Use promo code INLOVE
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Eloquii Corset Blazer
Eloquii

Eloquii Corset Blazer

Price: $83.97 40% SavingsEloquii

Original: $139.95 Use promo code INLOVE
Shop Now

Blazers under $200

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Belt suit blazer
Mango

Mango Belt suit blazer

Price: $129.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Hourglass Blazer
Express

Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Hourglass Blazer

Price: $117.60   From: Express

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer $178
Everlane

Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer $178

Price: $178   From: Everlane

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell The Drapey Tie-Waist Blazer
Madewell

Madewell The Drapey Tie-Waist Blazer

Price: $188   From: Madewell

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Suiting Blazer

Price: $102 15% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $120
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Tweed Blazer

Price: $102 15% SavingsAbercrombie & Fitch

Original: $120
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bardot Cassian Cut Out Blazer
Revolve

Bardot Cassian Cut Out Blazer

Price: $169   From: Revolve

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer

Price: $129   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Blazers under $300

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reformation Major Blazer
Reformation

Reformation Major Blazer

Price: $278   From: Reformation

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Murray Blazer
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Murray Blazer

Price: $268   From: Revolve

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lovers and Friends Roxanne Blazer
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Roxanne Blazer

Price: $208   From: Revolve

Shop Now