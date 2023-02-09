A blazer is perhaps one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your year-round wardrobe.

Consider this: A blazer can transform an athleisure set into a go-to errands outfit. It can also dress up a T-shirt and jeans for a night out with friends. Plus, it's the perfect piece to wear to the office and you can throw a blazer over your shoulders for a chic wedding guest look.

And as we ease out of winter and into spring, we have our eyes on all the new blazers to shop, from oversized and boyfriend blazers to cropped fits, tailored options and more.

Continue below to shop Eloquii's corset blazer, Reformation's slim-fitting style and Everlane's oversized blazer as well as selections from Old Navy, Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.

Blazers under $50

ASOS ASOS DESIGN jersey belted suit blazer in teal Price: $46 • From: ASOS Shop Now

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Curve commuter suit blazer in sage Price: $86 • From: ASOS Shop Now

Revolve Remi x Revolve Cait Blazer Price : $43 • 65% Savings Revolve Original: $125 Shop Now

Blazers under $100

Eloquii Eloquii Long Tailored Blazer Price : $89.97 • 40% Savings Eloquii Original: $149.95 Use promo code INLOVE Shop Now

Eloquii Eloquii Corset Blazer Price : $83.97 • 40% Savings Eloquii Original: $139.95 Use promo code INLOVE Shop Now

Blazers under $200

Express Express Peak Lapel Double Breasted Hourglass Blazer Price: $117.60 • From: Express Shop Now

Blazers under $300

Revolve House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Murray Blazer Price: $268 • From: Revolve Shop Now