As the warmer days of summer come to an end and the crisp fall air rolls in, you may start to think about affordable ways to transition your wardrobe for the new season.
There are easy and thoughtful ways to seamlessly shift your overall style to suit the change to fall, without having to go out and spend money on an entirely new wardrobe.
For example, you can layer existing pieces with a blazer or light trench coat, find some flattering lightweight denim or embrace a simple yet rich autumn color palette.
Below are five essential tips to get you started as well as some of the top picks we have eyes on right now.
We've got your back -- all you have to do is scroll on.
Tip 1: Layering pieces
When shopping, look for versatile options like lightweight sweaters, trench coats or denim jackets that can be easily layered over a summer look that you already love wearing. Depending on the temperature, you can easily adjust your look.
AUTOMET Womens Oversized Leather Jackets Faux Suede Fall Fashion Motorcycle Coats Winter Outfits Clothes 2024
- $45.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Tip 2: Neutral and warm-toned colors
Shifting your style from bright summer colors into the neutral and warm tones of fall is an easy way to start to transition your wardrobe. You can start thinking about earth tones, burgundy (a trend color for fall 2024) or even more creams and beige.
Tip 3: Changing up your footwear
Swap out your sandals and open-toe shoes for slides, loafers, or boots. We also recommend a chunky sock to keep your feet warmer as the temperatures start to drop.
BomKinta Ruffle Socks Women - Turn-Cuff Frilly Sock - Lightweight Cotton Socks
- $14.99
- Amazon
Tip 4: Denim and transitional pants
When you start to put your shorts away for the season, switching out to lightweight trousers or cropped denim can provide more coverage but won't be too heavy for some of the warmer weather that might linger or show up unexpectedly -- trending denim like the barrel jean cut (which we saw a spike in the early summer) is a fun way to add trend to your essentials.
GRAPENT Barrel Jeans for Women Trendy High Waisted Wide Leg Baggy Cropped Relax Fit Stretch Denim Trouser Ankle Pants
- $31.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Tip 5: Scarves and seasonal accessories
Scarves, hats and thicker belts are easy transitional wardrobe answers. Depending on the color and style, these accessories can add a cozy, fall-like touch to your summer wardrobe.
Women Leather Shoulder Bag Versatile Hobo Bag and Clutch Casual 2pcs Shoulder Bag and Handbag Set Satchel Hobo Bag
- $19.49
- GAP