When it comes to kids swimsuits, finding the right one is about more than just cute prints and bright colors, although those certainly help.
Parents are prioritizing comfort, durability and UV protection more than ever, especially as families gear up for beach vacations, pool playdates and water park adventures.
The best swimsuits for kids combine functional features -- think UPF fabric, secure fits and quick-drying materials -- with the kind of playful style little ones actually want to wear.
This summer, the trend continues toward rash guards, long-sleeved swim shirts and one-piece suits that offer more coverage without sacrificing fun.
Below, we've rounded up some of the top swimsuits for kids this summer, with options from trusted brands like Hanna Andersson, Primary, Old Navy and more.
Swimsuits for boys and girls
Girls Chlorine Resistant Short Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Top and Bikini Set
- $34 - $48
- $54.95
- Lands' End
Hanna Andersson Long Sleeve Rash Guard Set
- $41
- $68
- Hanna Andersson
Kids long sleeve rash guard 2-pack
- $41
- $59
- Primary
Rash Guard Baby Swimsuit
- $45
- Tea Collection
Cropped Rash Vest Set
- $29.95
- $45
- Boden
Americana Dog Swim Trunk
- $23.11
- $39
- Janie and Jack
Raglan-Sleeve Rashguard Swim Top for Boys
- $6
- $19.99
- Old Navy
Athleta Girl Rashguard One Piece Swimsuit
- $45.99
- $65
- Athleta
Swim Trunks
- $15.98
- $39.95
- abercrombie kids
Kids Cutout Tankini Swim Two-Piece
- $23
- $39.95
- GAP
Girls' ruched-strap one-piece swimsuit
- $26.50
- $55
- J.Crew