With the first day of summer just a week away, chances are you're busy assembling a checklist to keep the outdoor fun going strong.
Keeping your pool clean might be on that list -- and though it might feel like a full-time job during peak pool season, with the right supplies, you can have crystal clear water all summer, with little to no hassle.
From a self-cleaning robot vacuum to fun pool floats you can enjoy in your sparkling oasis afterward, we've rounded up all of your swimming pool essentials in one place.
Scroll on to enjoy endless summer fun.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.