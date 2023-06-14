With the first day of summer just a week away, chances are you're busy assembling a checklist to keep the outdoor fun going strong.

Keeping your pool clean might be on that list -- and though it might feel like a full-time job during peak pool season, with the right supplies, you can have crystal clear water all summer, with little to no hassle.

From a self-cleaning robot vacuum to fun pool floats you can enjoy in your sparkling oasis afterward, we've rounded up all of your swimming pool essentials in one place.

Scroll on to enjoy endless summer fun.

Cleaning supplies

Pool Brush Head for Cleaning Pool Walls
In The Swim Pool Basic Opening Chemical Start Up Kit - Above Ground and In-Ground Swimming Pools
Pool Test Strips
ScumRay Twin Pack Hot Tub Scum Absorber
Sepetrel Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net
HTH Pool Care Shock Advanced for Swimming Pools
AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
Intex: Deluxe Pool Cleaning Maintenance Kit
Towels, toys and floats

Reusable Water Bomb balloons
PoolCandy Inflatable Pet Float
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float
Beach Towel
Utopia Towels &#91;4 Pack&#93; Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Ladders and pools

Intex - 42&#34; Pool Ladder
Blue Torrent Pool Products AC22489 Blue Torrent Domenica In &#38; Out Ladder for Pool
Bestway Power Steel 14&#39; x 8&#39;2&#34; x 39.5&#34; Oval Above Ground Pool Set | Includes 530gal Filter Pump
