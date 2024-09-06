Denim is a year-round fabric, but there's something that feels extra special about shopping for it during autumn.
Maybe it's nostalgia for our back-to-school days or the cooler weather ahead that makes the fabric more enticing. As such, we're looking at trending jeans and skirts in this eternally cool fabric.
When it comes to denim trends for fall 2024, there are dozens of ways to style it: Top searches currently include wide leg, low rise and black jeans, as well as barrel leg jeans -- a relative newcomer to the world of denim trends that started gaining steam last year. Denim skirts are also still popular, especially in midi and full length silhouettes as the weather starts to cool.
Brands are upping the ante when it comes to their fall denim collections, such as Wrangler's new Bespoke line that promises a no-gap fit thanks to a five-panel waistband and stretchy, super comfortable denim that conforms to your curves.
Madewell just dropped its second collaboration with fashion icon Alexa Chung -- 14 years after the first -- that leans into Chung's affinity for relaxed fits and washes that help you achieve her signature cool-girl vibe.
Whichever direction you decide to take with your autumn denim choices, we've selected several bestselling picks in each category to help you choose. Read on to shop!
Wide leg jeans
While you can go as baggy as you like with the new crop of wide leg jeans on trend for fall, there are plenty of ways to make the trend look cool, sophisticated and ready to take you from the office to dinner and beyond.
AE Dreamy Drape Stretch Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jean
- $44.96
- $59.95
- American Eagle
Black jeans
Black jeans can look tough or sophisticated, casual or dressed-up -- it all depends on how you style them. Try one of these versatile pairs to see for yourself.
Barrel jeans
This unique silhouette combines the roomy feel of a wide leg jean with a more pronounced shape that fits through the hips and tapers slightly at the ankle. Try pairing it with a cozy sweater for an optimal fall 'fit.
Bootcut, flare and straight leg jeans
Opt for a classic fit that will look stylish every year with these must-have jeans.
Denim skirts
Hemlines tend to fall with the temperature, so opt for a denim skirt that hits the knee or below to look in step with the season.