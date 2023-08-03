Halloween is fast approaching, and we're on the lookout for the best and scariest decorations of the year.
Eerie decor pieces like the ones you'll see here are a great way to fill your house with the spirit of the season. Whether you're adding a small touch of the scary stuff with a pillow or going all-out-creepy with a full display, we have tons of options to help create your dream Halloween.
Keep reading to see how you can scare up some creepy delights this October!
LED Bats Halloween Decoration,20 Pcs DIY 3D Lighted Bats Stickers for Halloween Wall Decor
- $12.79
- $15.99
- Amazon
Halloween Window Stickers
- $7.99
- $9.99
- Amazon
For a quick hit of Halloween spirit, grab these popular window clings and place them all around the house -- they're great for mirrors, too!
Halloween Skull Soap: Shea Butter Soap, Decorative Soap for Halloween Home Decor, Unique Gift for Halloween Weddings
- $7.49
- $9.99
- Etsy
6 VIDEOS Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware, Haunted Pan, Bronze
- $19.96
- $36
- Amazon
UNIBATH Halloween Bathroom Decor Fall Pumpkin Bathroom Rug
- $13.99
- $25.99
- Amazon
This adorable jack-o-lantern rug has sold more than 100 units in the past month alone, giving it the edge in the competition for “cutest place to wipe your feet.” Grab one today to feel the fall magic every time you step out of your shower from now through November.
Blow Mold Ghost Lighted Display
- $61.99
- Wayfair
Classic blow molds have made an enormous comeback in the past few years, but the vintage versions often fetch hundreds on reseller websites. Grab an old-school ghost design for a much more reasonable cost when you buy this cutie via Wayfair.
Coffin Letter Board Black With Emojis +500 Characters, and Wooden Stand
- $39.97
- Amazon
A favorite among Halloween enthusiasts, the coffin letter board is the perfect way to dress up a coffee bar, kitchen island, or entryway with a clever phrase.
400 Watt Fog Machine
- $49.99
- Spirit Halloween
Nothing sets the Halloween night mood quite like a fog machine, and what better machine to choose than one that's coffin-shaped and topped off with a skeleton?
KiwiCo. Halloween Luminaries
- $15.96
- $19.99
- KiwiCo.
Get the kids in on the fun with this hands-on project that helps you create fun Halloween luminaries to show off as part of your seasonal display! Everything you need for this family activity is included in the box, and it helps children learn fine motor skills and creativity while building memories to last a lifetime.
Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack
- $32.99
- Amazon
No Halloween movie night (Hocus Pocus, anyone?) would be complete without snacks, so why not serve them up in this trio of tabletop cauldrons? Fill them with a variety of dips for a snack experience to remember, or let them overflow with candy for the perfect sweet treat station all October long.
Halloween Glass Tabletop Votive Holder
- $70
- $84
- Wayfair
For a unique decoration with handcrafted appeal, try these tabletop votive holders featuring iconic Halloween imagery like Frankenstein, ghosts, and pumpkins.
3 ft. Animated LED Interactive Devil Pumpkin Twins
- $89.98
- Home Depot
Everyone loves the sold-out 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot, but don't forget to check out the rest of their seasonal loot! Flank your front door with these creepy cuties to scare all your trick-or-treaters this year.
Bat on a Branch
- $50
- Uncommon Goods
Made from 16-gauge mild steel, this hanging bat is an instant way to add a rustically creepy touch to your yard, porch, or even indoor Halloween setup.
5.25 Ft Gothic Noir Skeleton Pillow
- $49.99
- Spirit Halloween
Cozy up to your new life-size skeleton friend with this fantastic pillow from Spirit Halloween.
20x20 Faux Fur Ghost Pillow
- $20
- $24.99
- TJ Maxx
Add a softer touch to your decor with this snuggly fur pillow featuring a ghost who wants to scare you, but he's just too cute to do so!
Beistle Packaged Halloween Cutouts 8.5 inches x 9.25 inches - 2 packs of 4 cutouts
- $4.06
- $7.06
- Amazon
Bring the Halloweens of your childhood to life with these classic Beistle die cuts that you can tape to any window or door, or try framing them for a more high-end display.
Crows and Books Halloween Wall Plaque
- $9.99
- $19.99
- Kirkland's
Perfect for hanging in your reading nook or office, this cozy print is a great way to prepare your space for curling up and reading a scary book this October.
Celebrate Together Happy Halloween Cat Mug
- $6.76
- $16.99
- Kohl's
No Halloween is complete without a new mug to sip warm, autumnal drinks from, and we love this one that features a delightful black cat and pumpkin scene.
DIY 3D Bats Halloween Decorations
- $4.99
- $7.95
- Amazon
With nearly 100 of these fluttering friends to a pack, you can add a scary touch to every corner of your home! They come with double-sided adhesive that sticks to walls, mirrors, windows, and any other nook you want to dress up this Halloween season.