Halloween is fast approaching, and we're on the lookout for the best and scariest decorations of the year.

Eerie decor pieces like the ones you'll see here are a great way to fill your house with the spirit of the season. Whether you're adding a small touch of the scary stuff with a pillow or going all-out-creepy with a full display, we have tons of options to help create your dream Halloween.

Keep reading to see how you can scare up some creepy delights this October!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon GenSwin 22pcs Flameless Floating Candles with Magic Wand Remote Timer $41.99 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon LED Bats Halloween Decoration,20 Pcs DIY 3D Lighted Bats Stickers for Halloween Wall Decor $12.79

$15.99 Amazon Shop Now

Spirit Halloween 4.6 Ft. Standing Candelabra $99.99 Spirit Halloween Shop Now

Amazon Pumpkin 2 Gallon Drink Dispenser $99.99 Amazon Shop Now

Anthropologie Halloween Critter $16 Anthropologie Shop Now

20% off Amazon Halloween Window Stickers $7.99

$9.99 Amazon For a quick hit of Halloween spirit, grab these popular window clings and place them all around the house -- they're great for mirrors, too! Shop Now

Pottery Barn Sammy the Spider Shaped Pillow $69.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

37% off Etsy CeraBien Ghost Incense & Tea Light Holder $47.40

$76.03 Etsy Shop Now

Claire's Heart-Shaped Spider Web Pillow $22.99 Claire's Shop Now

30% off Pottery Barn Skeleton Hand Stemless Wine Glass $17

$24.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

H&M 2-pack Pumpkin-motif Napkin Rings $12.99 H&M Shop Now

snif Snif x Half Baked Harvest half baked pumpkin smash candle $46 snif Shop Now

25% off Etsy Halloween Skull Soap: Shea Butter Soap, Decorative Soap for Halloween Home Decor, Unique Gift for Halloween Weddings $7.49

$9.99 Etsy Shop Now

10% off Etsy RaveInPrints Ghost Holding A Candle $12.86

$14.29 Etsy Shop Now

Pottery Barn Metal Jack-O-Lantern Candleholder $23.50 to $47 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Ruggable Fright Night Orange Coir Doormat $149 Ruggable Shop Now

44% off Amazon 6 VIDEOS Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware, Haunted Pan, Bronze $19.96

$36 Amazon Whether you’re whipping up a batch of muffins or trying out some creepy burrito skulls , this popular Nordic Ware pan is the perfect addition to your holiday bakeware that will last a lifetime. Shop Now

50% off Kirkland's Jack-O-Lantern Shaped Throw Pillow $12.49

$24.99 Kirkland's Shop Now

Amazon MACKENZIE-CHILDS “Boo” Pumpkins, Halloween Home Decor and Fall Decor $88 Amazon Shop Now

46% off Amazon UNIBATH Halloween Bathroom Decor Fall Pumpkin Bathroom Rug $13.99

$25.99 Amazon This adorable jack-o-lantern rug has sold more than 100 units in the past month alone, giving it the edge in the competition for “cutest place to wipe your feet.” Grab one today to feel the fall magic every time you step out of your shower from now through November. Shop Now

Wayfair Blow Mold Ghost Lighted Display $61.99 Wayfair Classic blow molds have made an enormous comeback in the past few years, but the vintage versions often fetch hundreds on reseller websites. Grab an old-school ghost design for a much more reasonable cost when you buy this cutie via Wayfair. Shop Now

Amazon Coffin Letter Board Black With Emojis +500 Characters, and Wooden Stand $39.97 Amazon A favorite among Halloween enthusiasts, the coffin letter board is the perfect way to dress up a coffee bar, kitchen island, or entryway with a clever phrase. Shop Now

Pottery Barn Gus the Ghost with Pumpkin Pillow $85.50 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Spirit Halloween 400 Watt Fog Machine $49.99 Spirit Halloween Nothing sets the Halloween night mood quite like a fog machine, and what better machine to choose than one that's coffin-shaped and topped off with a skeleton? Shop Now

20% off KiwiCo. KiwiCo. Halloween Luminaries $15.96

$19.99 KiwiCo. Get the kids in on the fun with this hands-on project that helps you create fun Halloween luminaries to show off as part of your seasonal display! Everything you need for this family activity is included in the box, and it helps children learn fine motor skills and creativity while building memories to last a lifetime. Shop Now

Amazon Set of 3 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack $32.99 Amazon No Halloween movie night (Hocus Pocus, anyone?) would be complete without snacks, so why not serve them up in this trio of tabletop cauldrons? Fill them with a variety of dips for a snack experience to remember, or let them overflow with candy for the perfect sweet treat station all October long. Shop Now

16% off Wayfair Halloween Glass Tabletop Votive Holder $70

$84 Wayfair For a unique decoration with handcrafted appeal, try these tabletop votive holders featuring iconic Halloween imagery like Frankenstein, ghosts, and pumpkins. Shop Now

Home Depot 3 ft. Animated LED Interactive Devil Pumpkin Twins $89.98 Home Depot Everyone loves the sold-out 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot, but don't forget to check out the rest of their seasonal loot! Flank your front door with these creepy cuties to scare all your trick-or-treaters this year. Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Bat on a Branch $50 Uncommon Goods Made from 16-gauge mild steel, this hanging bat is an instant way to add a rustically creepy touch to your yard, porch, or even indoor Halloween setup. Shop Now

Spirit Halloween 5.25 Ft Gothic Noir Skeleton Pillow $49.99 Spirit Halloween Cozy up to your new life-size skeleton friend with this fantastic pillow from Spirit Halloween. Shop Now

50% off Kirkland Black Pumpkin Patterned Coir Doormat $8.49

$16.99 Kirkland Shop Now

19% off TJ Maxx 20x20 Faux Fur Ghost Pillow $20

$24.99 TJ Maxx Add a softer touch to your decor with this snuggly fur pillow featuring a ghost who wants to scare you, but he's just too cute to do so! Shop Now

42% off Amazon Beistle Packaged Halloween Cutouts 8.5 inches x 9.25 inches - 2 packs of 4 cutouts $4.06

$7.06 Amazon Bring the Halloweens of your childhood to life with these classic Beistle die cuts that you can tape to any window or door, or try framing them for a more high-end display. Shop Now

50% off Kirkland's Crows and Books Halloween Wall Plaque $9.99

$19.99 Kirkland's Perfect for hanging in your reading nook or office, this cozy print is a great way to prepare your space for curling up and reading a scary book this October. Shop Now

60% off Kohl's Celebrate Together Happy Halloween Cat Mug $6.76

$16.99 Kohl's No Halloween is complete without a new mug to sip warm, autumnal drinks from, and we love this one that features a delightful black cat and pumpkin scene. Shop Now