With Halloween coming up fast, it's time to hone in on which costume you'll don to impress your friends on Oct. 31.
One way to transform yourself, with or without an elaborate costume, is with makeup and a few clever accessories. A quick face-painting job can pair great with an all-black outfit to look extra creepy while trick-or-treating, or you can go full-on and become a whole new creature with a little extra effort thanks to pre-made kits such as the "Corpse Bride" option from Spirit Halloween.
If you're still not sure of your costume but want to explore your creativity, pick up a top-tier kit like the 30-color palette from Mehron that has enough color combinations to let you try a dozen or more looks on for size before Halloween arrives.
Whatever look you choose to wear, we've got the best makeup products and helpful accessories to help you start your journey. Keep scrolling to see our top picks!
Halloween makeup
Mehron, Paradise AQ Pro Face Paint 30 Color Palette Holiday Gift Set
One of the most comprehensive face paint palettes you'll find is this 30-color Mehron AQ Pro Face Paint kit that provides endless options when it comes to creating your look. Three each of the white and black pots provide ample base shades on which to build, and the varying bright and earthy tones throughout allow for maximum creativity that -- when used and stored properly -- will last years. Also worth noting is Mehron is water-activated, glides on smoothly and opaquely, is resistant to smearing, and washes off easily with soap and water!
- $99.95
- Amazon
L.A. COLORS Wickedly Glam, Lip Gloss & Eyeshadow set, Longwearing, Purple, 2 Piece Set
Try L.A. Colors' autumnal palette to give yourself a vampy look for Halloween night, or simply smoke up your everyday fall look.
- $3.98
- Walmart
Melt Cosmetics x Disney Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Town Eyeshadow Palette
While not confined to use for Halloween, the packaging and colors in this palette are perfect for crafting a creative look to go with your costume.
- $30
- $60
- Sephora
Kangaroo's Halloween Makeup Monster Liquid Latex
Great for expert or beginner special effects makeup artists, this generously sized and easy-to-use liquid latex will help you achieve all of your gnarly, zombie-fied looks this Halloween and beyond. Make sure to grab some tissue paper or cottons balls to help you craft false wounds!
- $9.99
- $14.95
- Amazon
Mehron Makeup Clown White Professional Makeup (2.25 oz)
The shade Clown White goes much further than simply painting faces for clowns! You can use the white to blend into and pastelize other shades, create mime or ghost looks with it, or simply lay down the base for a masterful look to come. Nearly 12,500 ratings average out to 4.5 stars, making this a top-selling and best-loved Mehron product.
- $9.83
- $16.90
- Amazon
Ben Nye Neutral Set Setting Powder by Ben Nye
Whether you're using grease, cream or standard makeup for your look, don't forget the setting powder to lock it all in place.
- $19.99
- Amazon
Corpse Bride Makeup Kit
Transform yourself into Emily with this convenient, all-in-one kit available from Spirit Halloween.
- $16.99
- Spirit Halloween
Flash Color Palette Multi-use Cream Color Palette
If you want a truly artist-friendly, blendable, fully customizable palette for painting your face, try this pro-level option from Make Up For Ever. Of course, it's great for Halloween, but more advanced masters of makeup will appreciate that you can use the different shades to subtly alter foundations and other liquid products in your everyday arsenal to more perfectly match your own undertones.
- $99
- Sephora
Spooktacular Creations 18 oz Fake Halloween Vampire Blood
It's never a bad idea to keep a bit of fake blood on hand if you're planning on doing an extra-scary vampire or "Carrie" look this season.
- $14.99
- $17.99
- Amazon
UCANBE Face & Body Paint, Water Activated
For another water-activated option that's smaller and at a lower price point, try this palette that comes with all the essentials plus a few fun metallics!
- $12.59
- $13.99
- Amazon
JOYIN Halloween Makeup Set Ultimate Family Party Pack All-in-one Easy On & Easy Off set
There's something deeply nostalgic and satisfying about the smell, feel and look of a classic Halloween makeup kit. Grab one of these popular sellers from Amazon to feel the rush of trick-or-treat night all over.
- $17.99
- Amazon
Accessories & more to complete your look
Simply Spooky Collection - Mixed Press-On Nails
Prepare for any look you throw together this Halloween with this gorgeous collection of stunning press-ons that are easy to apply, strong enough to last up to two weeks and offer an array of Halloween-ready motifs from a chic vampire red to glam spiderwebs.
- $97.95
- $139.93
- Glamnetic
Bat Ears Costume Accessory Headband
A classic bat costume requires minimal effort thanks to some basic ears like these, a touch of goth-inspired makeup and an all-black outfit.
- $6.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Maleficent Press On Nails - Disney Villains
These Maleficent press-on nails are the last-minute touch you'll need to complete your Halloween look.
- $7.99
- Spirit Halloween
Adult Wednesday Addams Wig - The Addams Family
Coming off the success of the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," the infamous Addams daughter is likely to be a popular costume choice once again this year. While you can play around with which outfit to wear, one thing's for sure: You need the hair to pull it off. Try this popular wig from Spirit Halloween.
- $24.99
- Spirit Halloween
Kids Vampire Face Tattoo Decal
Throw on an all-black outfit -- cape optional -- and slap on these cute decals to create a fantastic, super-last-minute bat costume.
- $5.99
- Spirit Halloween
White Curls Wig
A long, white wig can work for everything from an icy princess look to a creepy Victorian ghost. Grab one now to keep on hand and use your creativity to craft a shockingly good look this Halloween.
- $21.99
- Spirit Halloween
NULOOQ Trendy Rimless Halloween Sunglasses
For a no-fuss way to get in the spirit for passing out candy, toss on this adorable pair of pumpkin glasses and watch the little ghouls and goblins prance about on Halloween night.
- $7.99
- $9.99
- Amazon