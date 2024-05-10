Macy's, the iconic retail giant, has officially launched its new baby registry online and in-app.
This exciting new offering promises to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for parents-to-be as they prepare for the arrivals of their little ones.
We talked to Macy's editorial director Dana Avidan Cohn to gain insights into what makes the new baby registry stand out. Avidan Cohn shared that the registry boasts a carefully curated selection of essential baby products and exclusive brands, ensuring that new parents have access to top-quality items that cater to their needs.
One of the standout features of the Macy's baby registry is the enticing 10% completion discount offered to registrants. This special incentive not only helps parents-to-be save on their baby essentials but also adds an extra layer of excitement to the registry experience.
Additionally, those who create a registry will be treated to a welcome gift box filled with delightful surprises for both mom and baby.
Whether it's adorable baby apparel from First Impressions, innovative baby gear from brands like Graco and Baby Jogger, or charming nursery decor, Macy's baby registry promises to be a one-stop destination for all things baby-related.
From practical necessities to stylish must-haves, the registry is designed to cater to new parents' diverse needs and preferences.
Check out some of the best picks below!
First Impressions 8" Plush Elephant
This soft elephant plush is a sweet gift for a new baby and the perfect registry item for a friend or relative to gift something special.
- $20
- Macy's
First Impressions 8" Plush Elephant
A soothing nightlight and sound machine to help baby sleep peacefully also doubles as a cute piece of nursery decor.
- $45
- Macy's
Calvin Klein Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Bodysuits, Pack of 5
Build your layette with this five-pack of organic cotton bodysuits that are essential in that first year.
- $17.99
- $36
- Macy's
Graco Turn2Me 3-in-1 Car Seat
This innovative car seat lets you rotate your baby in the car to get them in and out with ease.
- $299.99
- $399.99
- Macy's
Disney Winnie-the-Pooh Bodysuit, Pants & Hat, 3 Piece Set
This adorable outfit comes in sizes newborn to 9 months and is perfect for those first photo ops!
- $25
- Macy's
Baby Jogger Baby Ultra Light-Weight City Tour 2 Stroller
This ultra lightweight and compact stroller for easy travel with baby is a total registry must-have.
- $194.99
- $259.99
- Macy's
4moms MamaRoo Multi Motion Swing
This popular swing mimics the natural motions of parents to soothe and entertain their babies.
- $269.99
- Macy's
First Impressions Cuffed Socks, Pack of 3
This is the perfect time to stock up on essential items, like packs of socks with gripper bottoms.
- $14
- Macy's