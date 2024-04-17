Spring is a time for all things fresh and new, and that includes anyone expecting a new baby!

If you're preparing for your own bundle of joy or inundated with a bevy of baby shower invites, fear not -- we have the scoop on the best strollers, comfortable baby carriers, reusable bibs and more for every budget that any parent can appreciate while caring for their new tiny person.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or the new parents in your life, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has all the gifts ideas you'll need.

Keep scrolling to shop!

Stroller system

Nordstrom Doona Convertible Infant Car Seat/Compact Stroller System with Base This innovative, all-in-one travel system includes an infant car seat plus its own compact stroller with integrated wheels built into the base. It's also certified for air travel and comes in five colors, allowing you to choose what best suits your preferred aesthetic. $550 Nordstrom Shop Now

Double stroller

Mockingbird Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller 2.0 Mockingbird offers premium products at a more affordable price point. The new Single-to-Double Stroller 2.0 is an expandable, multi-functional stroller with ultimate versatility like accommodating multiple children, 22 seating options, a huge storage basket that can hold up to 25 pounds and a 30-day trial that allows parents to test and make sure they're happy with the product. $450 Mockingbird Shop Now

Value stroller

Amazon Summer Infant 3Dlite ST Convenience Stroller Perfect for travel and everyday use, this budget-friendly stroller is lightweight with a frame weighing only 15 pounds, has a large seat area, anti-shock wheels for a smooth ride and locking wheels in the back for safety. It can accommodate children up to 50 pounds and 43 inches tall, plus there's plenty of storage thanks to a basket that can hold up to 10 pounds of gear. $69 Amazon Shop Now

Night light

33% off Amazon Night Light for Kids, MediAcous Baby Night Light with 7 Colors Changing & Dimming Function This egg-shaped night light cycles through eight attractive LED colors, but you can press the top for half a second to settle on a favorite if you so choose. It's baby-safe thanks to toy-grade ABS and PC material, and the anti-blue LED light will never flicker or hurt your baby's eyes. The long-lasting battery can last up to 100 hours on the dimmest setting or five on the brightest, and a one-hour timer button lets you extend that to its fullest by shutting off once your little one is down for the night. $19.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

BabyBjorn bouncer

Pottery Barn Kids BABYBJÖRN Bouncer Balance Soft This award-winning baby bouncer is made with a lightweight metal frame that offers easy transport while also providing great support for your baby's neck, head and back. There are three different positions for play and rest, and no batteries are required since your baby's motions control the bouncing. The bouncer can be used for newborns who weigh at least 8 pounds and toddlers up to the age of 2. Once your child has learned to sit unaided, you can turn the fabric seat around and use the bouncer as a children's chair. $209.99 Pottery Barn Kids Shop Now

Baby carrier

Babylist Ergobaby Embrace Carrier This carrier has the softness of a wrap but the structure of a carrier, allowing for a small, light product that's ideal for new babies. It's also easy to use -- no tying or wrapping required -- and keeps your hands free and the baby close. It's also ergonomic and healthy for the hips, plus cushioned neck support offers extra comfort. Choose between newborn mode, baby facing out or baby facing in depending on which stage of development your little one is in. $99.99 Babylist Shop Now

Bibs