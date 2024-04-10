There's nothing quite like a spring sale.

As we happily pack up our winter clothes and retrieve our favorite spring styles from storage, we may find a thing or two missing from our wardrobes. Similarly, we may need new spring decor to refresh our homes in style. And we must not forget: Mother's Day will be here before we know it.

All of this shopping can be hard on our wallets. That's why we're keeping an eye out for all of the best spring sales from retailers like J.Crew, Wayfair, Amazon and more to help you shop this season.

For example, J.Crew is currently offering 30% off dresses, lightweight sweaters and more. And Wayfair's bedroom sale is up to 60% off.

Macy's is also offering its lowest prices of the season with up to 60% off apparel, accessories and beyond. The Home Depot has spring Black Friday deals, and Sephora's Savings Event means discounts on all of your favorite makeup and skin care until April 15.

Check out all of this and more, below!

Shop deals on gifts for Mom like wireless earbuds, wine glasses, Ninja smoothie makers and more.

49% off Amazon JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4 Italian Glasses, 13.5 oz Clear $25.45

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

20% off Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $79.99

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker $89.99

$119.99 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Amazon All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $94.99

$139.99 Amazon Shop Now

The Home Depot's spring Black Friday offerings run across multiple categories, including kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more.

37% off The Home Depot LG 24 in. Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash, 3rd Rack & Dynamic Dry, 48 dBA $528

$849 The Home Depot Shop Now

20% off The Home Depot Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Main Lid $199

$249 The Home Depot Shop Now

42% off The Home Depot Hampton Bay Hampshire Place 5-Piece Steel Wicker Patio Fire Pit Set with CushionGuard Stone Gray Cushions $599

$1034.10 The Home Depot Shop Now

Use promo code SHOP30 at J.Crew for 30% off.

30% off J.Crew Denim maxi skirt in white $89.60

$128 J.Crew Shop Now

30% off J.Crew Scoopneck linen-blend vest $62.65

$89.50 J.Crew Shop Now

Stock up on spring wardrobe essentials with 25% off select styles at Nordstrom.

25% off Nordstrom Favorite Daughter The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat $298.50

$398 Nordstrom Shop Now

25% off Nordstrom Good American Denim Button-Up Shirt $111.75

$149 Nordstrom Shop Now

It's Macy's lowest prices of the season! Shop deals on jewelry, women's clothing, shoes, handbags and beyond up to 60% off.

60% off Macy's MICHAEL KORS Men's Slim Runway Chronograph Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 44mm $100

$250 Macy's Shop Now

64% off Macy's BLACK & DECKER Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven $59.99

$166.99 Macy's Shop Now

30% off Macy's NINE WEST Women's Kelsie Ankle Wrap Heeled Dress Sandals $66.50

$95 Macy's Shop Now

29% off Macy's NESPRESSO Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Black Rose Gold with Aeroccino Milk Frother $167.99

$239.95 Macy's Shop Now

Shop up to 50% off clothing, footwear, camping and hiking gear at REI.

50% off REI REI Co-op Flash TT Hiking Boots - Men's $84.93

$170 REI Shop Now

30% off REI REI Co-op Skyward 6 Tent $313.93

$449 REI Shop Now

Take 20% your purchase of $250 or more with code HAPPY24SF at Saks Fifth Avenue.

20% off Saks Fifth Avenue Staud Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag $236

$295 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now

20% off Saks Fifth Avenue Shashi Ciel 14K-Yellow-Gold Vermeil & Freshwater Pearl Layered Necklace $262.40

$328 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now

It's Sephora's Savings Event! Take 30% off Sephora Collection products, plus discounts based on your Beauty Insider status. Rouge members will receive 20% off, VIB members 15%, and Insiders get 10% off. Use code YAYSAVE online.

44% off Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $8.40

$15 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount. $36 Sephora Shop Now

20% off Sephora Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler for Straight & Wavy Hair Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount. $239

$299 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount. $25 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Shani Darden Skin Care Moisture Boost Plumping Serum Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount. $78 Sephora Shop Now

Wayfair's Bedroom Sale is up to 60% off.

67% off Wayfair Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand $88.64

$272 Wayfair Shop Now

52% off Wayfair Wayfair Sleep 10.5" Firm Hybrid Mattress $217.99

$462 Wayfair Shop Now