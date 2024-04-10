There's nothing quite like a spring sale.
As we happily pack up our winter clothes and retrieve our favorite spring styles from storage, we may find a thing or two missing from our wardrobes. Similarly, we may need new spring decor to refresh our homes in style. And we must not forget: Mother's Day will be here before we know it.
All of this shopping can be hard on our wallets. That's why we're keeping an eye out for all of the best spring sales from retailers like J.Crew, Wayfair, Amazon and more to help you shop this season.
For example, J.Crew is currently offering 30% off dresses, lightweight sweaters and more. And Wayfair's bedroom sale is up to 60% off.
Macy's is also offering its lowest prices of the season with up to 60% off apparel, accessories and beyond. The Home Depot has spring Black Friday deals, and Sephora's Savings Event means discounts on all of your favorite makeup and skin care until April 15.
Check out all of this and more, below!
Amazon
Shop deals on gifts for Mom like wireless earbuds, wine glasses, Ninja smoothie makers and more.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4 Italian Glasses, 13.5 oz Clear
- $25.45
- $49.95
- Amazon
The Home Depot
The Home Depot's spring Black Friday offerings run across multiple categories, including kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more.
LG 24 in. Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher with QuadWash, 3rd Rack & Dynamic Dry, 48 dBA
- $528
- $849
- The Home Depot
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Stainless Steel Main Lid
- $199
- $249
- The Home Depot
Hampton Bay Hampshire Place 5-Piece Steel Wicker Patio Fire Pit Set with CushionGuard Stone Gray Cushions
- $599
- $1034.10
- The Home Depot
J.Crew
Use promo code SHOP30 at J.Crew for 30% off.
Nordstrom
Stock up on spring wardrobe essentials with 25% off select styles at Nordstrom.
Favorite Daughter The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat
- $298.50
- $398
- Nordstrom
Macy's
It's Macy's lowest prices of the season! Shop deals on jewelry, women's clothing, shoes, handbags and beyond up to 60% off.
MICHAEL KORS Men's Slim Runway Chronograph Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 44mm
- $100
- $250
- Macy's
NESPRESSO Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Black Rose Gold with Aeroccino Milk Frother
- $167.99
- $239.95
- Macy's
REI
Shop up to 50% off clothing, footwear, camping and hiking gear at REI.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Take 20% your purchase of $250 or more with code HAPPY24SF at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Shashi Ciel 14K-Yellow-Gold Vermeil & Freshwater Pearl Layered Necklace
- $262.40
- $328
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Sephora
It's Sephora's Savings Event! Take 30% off Sephora Collection products, plus discounts based on your Beauty Insider status. Rouge members will receive 20% off, VIB members 15%, and Insiders get 10% off. Use code YAYSAVE online.
Crown Affair The Ritual Shampoo
Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount.
- $36
- Sephora
Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler for Straight & Wavy Hair
Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount.
- $239
- $299
- Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount.
- $25
- Sephora
Shani Darden Skin Care Moisture Boost Plumping Serum
Use code YAYSAVE to apply your member discount.
- $78
- Sephora
Wayfair
Wayfair's Bedroom Sale is up to 60% off.