With all the stress of wedding planning, finding your dream bridal shower dress should actually be fun.

But with so many different dress options for brides, how can you find the one that suits you best?

We tapped bridal stylist Hope LaVine to share her tips for shopping for a bridal shower dress. LaVine, who recently attended New York Bridal Fashion Week, also has insight into all of the latest trends.

LaVine's tips

When shopping for bridal shower dresses, LaVine says to consider your wedding dress, your accessories, and to keep in mind that anything can be altered.

"You've likely picked out your wedding dress at this point," LaVine said. "So it can be fun to choose a different aesthetic from what your dress is or to add an element you liked for a wedding dress but didn’t end up choosing, such as a glove, a bow, a slip dress, or 3D florals."

LaVine believes that accessories play a huge role in your overall look: "A fun bubble mini dress can be made a tad more bridal with a mini veil or gloves," she said. "So keep [that] in mind when trying dresses on -- they may just need to be styled up!"

How to shop for your bridal shower dress ABC News Photo Illustration,

Because there are so many nuances to your look, LaVine says to not get too hung up on finding the perfect dress at the start. "Sometimes the smallest thing, like a hem or taking up a strap to fit more comfortably, can make all the different in the overall look," she said. "So if it doesn’t look 100% perfect when trying it on, you may just need slight alterations."

Not only will these tweaks make the look more complete, but they can add to your confidence, too.

What to avoid

LaVine recommends avoiding anything that is "too loud or fussy" to help you stay more comfortable throughout your bridal shower. She also recommends seeing how your dress photographs ahead of time, and taking into account that you'll be sitting and standing throughout the day.

"For example, dresses with cutouts tend to shift a lot when you’re sitting or bending," she said.

LaVine also says to find a dress that suits the season.

"If it’s still 'winter' where you are, a flowy sundress might not make the most sense," she said. "You also want to be warm enough to enjoy your party! Opt for a thicker fabric or a long sleeve, or accessorize with a fur jacket or a glove."

Current bridal trends

LaVine says that vintage or family-owned pieces are in. "Brides love the repurposing of their family member’s wedding dresses these days, she says. "Whether you’re cutting it short or updating the design elements, it is a great way to feel connected to your family and honor your family members."

You can also shop second-hand vintage pieces.

"Vintage gowns can have a lot of character," she said. "They also many a great conversation piece."

There are three other trends to note: bows, bubble minis, and shades of blue.

"The resurgence of bows is so fun to me. If there were ever a time to incorporate a bow into your wedding fashion, I fully believe it is a bridal shower!" LaVine said.

LaVine adds that she spotted ivory bubble mini dresses on the runways at New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Finally, the a full blue look or blue florals are major: "Brides are claiming the color blue as a 'bridal' color," LaVine said, noting that Sofia Richie Grainge wore blue during her wedding week. "Who's to say it wouldn’t be perfect for a bridal shower!"

Shop your bridal shower dress

At the end of the day, "have fun with it!" LaVine said. "Bridal showers are sweet, girly, and exciting, and it is fun to play into that with your fashion choices."

We've rounded up some of of our favorite dresses of the moment that we think are perfect for a bridal shower. Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Reformation Zaire Dress This Zaire Reformation bridal dress has a vintage feel. We love the sheer A-line skirt and fitted bodice. Style it with vintage pearls or your grandmother's earrings. $598 Reformation Shop Now

Anthropologie BHLDN Talia Strapless Mini Dress We love the simplicity of this BHLDN mini dress. It features an on-trend drop-waist silhouette and a pleated skirt. Make it your own with fun accessories, like silver jewelry or a feminine shoe. $220 Anthropologie Shop Now

Reformation Babette Silk Dress Want to try the bubble dress trend? This Babette silk dress is the perfect bridal shower look. Pair it with heels or flats and a matching bag. $498 Reformation Shop Now

Anthropologie Sachin & Babi Gemma Strapless Back-Bow Stretch Jacquard Midi Dress Try out the bow trend with this pretty Sachin & Babi strapless dress that's both playful and elegant. $300 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Dress the Population Monica Sleeveless Tiered Dress This unique tiered ruffle dress features 3D blue butterflies. $748 Anthropologie Shop Now

Banana Republic Astral Silk Maxi Dress Banana Republic's silk maxi dress is an elegant yet comfortable option for your bridal shower. It has a ruched bodice with a flowy fit and side seam pockets. Style it with heeled sandals and a structured top-handle bag. $280 Banana Republic Shop Now

Eloquii Corseted Tiered Dress This Eloquii corsetted dress has ruffles at the skirt and straps and a fitted bodice. $159 Eloquii Shop Now

Revolve Misha Evianna Gown This Misha gown is ideal for a more formal bridal shower. Make it your "something blue" and style it with clear heels, a pearl bag and matching earrings. It has a low back with an oversized bow at the back of the neck. $467 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Show Me Your Mumu Marmont Midi Dress Show Me Your Mumu's Marmont midi dress is a more casual option for brides. We envision it for an outdoor shower styled with strappy sandals or wedges. $198 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Sovere Recline Knit Dress Another beautiful blue option for brides. This dress has a small front cut-out detail and is made with midweight ribbed jersey knit fabric should your shower fall on a chillier spring day. $229 Revolve Shop Now

Anthropologie Dorota Satin Halter Mini Dress This Meshki mini features a halter neckline with a bow tied at the back and a full skirt. Pair it with stud earrings and a slingback shoe and you're ready to go! $259 Meshki Shop Now

Banana Republic Eliana Cotton-Silk Dress "Ethereal and ultra-feminine, this midi dress is crafted from a delightfully semi-sheer voile fabric woven of cotton and silk," Banana Republic's website explains. It has blouson sleeves and a relaxed fit with a wide crew neck. We envision it styled with a white handbag and strappy white heels. $250 Banana Republic Shop Now

Showpo Marcelita Midi Dress If you're looking for a midi-length dress, try this one from Showpo. It has an asymmetric neckline and one shoulder strap. It also features a faux wrap skirt and a thigh slit. $69.95 Showpo Shop Now

60% off Express Bridal Off The Shoulder Sweater Maxi Dress Try this off-the-shoulder sweater maxi dress for your bridal shower this spring. We love it styled with heeled pumps. $107.20

$268 Express Shop Now

Revolve NBD Anndreah Mini Dress This blush NBD mini dress is made with a crushed satin fabric with an iridescent finish. $248 Revolve Shop Now

& Other Stories Linen Midi Wrap Dress A breezy linen option for brides is warmer weather. This wrap dress features short sleeves and a v-neckline. Shop it in this white and blue floral print and wear it again on your summer travels. $159 & Other Stories Shop Now

Nordstrom House of CB Emmelina Sleeveless Stretch Poplin Midi Dress House of CB's Emmelina stretch poplin midi dress is perfect for a spring or summer bridal shower. Dress it up or down depending on your vibe. $255 Nordstrom Shop Now

Revolve Zimmermann Harmony Frilled Midi Dress This splurge-worthy Zimmermann dress is made from 53% linen and 47% silk with a 100% cotton lining. It has a beautiful nature-inspired print, square neckline and ruffle details, making it perfect for a feminine bridal shower look. Wear it again on your honeymoon or dress it down with a straw bag and sandals for an effortless summertime ensemble. $1150 Revolve Shop Now

Bridal shower accessories

Anthropologie Sister Jane Starlight Bow Clip $36 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Lele Sadoughi Bardot Faux Pearl Velvet Bow Barrette $65 Anthropologie Shop Now

10% off Etsy VeroWedding Short wedding veil $29.70

$33 Etsy Shop Now

Anthropologie Shashi Eleanor Satin Hair Bow $68 Anthropologie Shop Now

Amazon Coutgo Womens Bow Kitten Heels $45.99 to $62.99 Amazon Shop Now

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Rhinestone Bow Mini Bag $78 Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Shashi Lace Hair Bow Barrette $96 Anthropologie Shop Now

Maisonette MACHETE French Hair Pin, Opalite Shell Checker $35 Maisonette Shop Now

20% off Etsy YYfairyland Blue Flowers Vintage Handbag $55.99

$69.99 Etsy Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.