With spring wedding season upon us, we're shopping for the best wedding guest dresses you can style all season long, from floral cocktail looks to long-sleeve options, black-tie gowns and more.
Shop retailers like Maisonette, Nordstrom and Revolve and brands like Anna Cate Collection, Sam Edelman and Ronny Kobo. Plus, shop sustainable dresses from Reformation, silky styles by Bec & Bridge, and picks under $100 from Amazon.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cocktail dresses
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Bodycon Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Mermaid Smocked Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Anna Cate Collection Women's Cara V-Neck Smocked Waist Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, Lilac & Ivory Floral
Style this Anna Cate Collection dress with a heeled sandal for a cocktail-attire garden wedding. Rewear it with a simple pair of flats all season long.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Sam Edelman Hammered Satin Plissé Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cara Cara Women's Livia V-Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress, Blush Fields
Pair this long-sleeve mini dress with a block heel and a metallic bag.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Floral linen-blend dress
This linen-blend dress is great for a casual or cocktail-attire wedding on a warm spring day.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Jamen Knit Dress
This dress is made out of a soft, knit fabric, with "ruching at the bust for a slightly fancier look," Reformation's website explains. Dress it up for a wedding with gold or silver sandals, a clutch and jewelry.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Casette Linen Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Free The Roses Floral Print Maxi Dress
This floral print dress features puff sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It's also available in three colors, all ideal for spring.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Showpo Celestia Midi Dress - Tiered One Shoulder Dress in Mango
Formal dresses
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Floral print dress
This Mango dress features a large floral print and long puffed sleeves. Dress it up for a formal wedding with heels and a back sequin bag and then re-wear it later with nude or pink slides.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mango Asymmetrical pleated dress
If you're shopping for a floral dress, this asymmetrical pleated option from Mango is perfect. It's also available in solid purple.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Abercrombie & Fitch Flutter Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Shona Joy Lauren Sleeveless Ruched Midi Dress
This Shona Joy sleeveless dress is made with Chiffon fabric and features ruched detailing.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Norma Kamali Women's Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown
This high-neck Norma Kamali gown features a scoop back and a thigh-high slit. Wear it with heeled sandals and a statement earring.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer One Shoulder Long Formal Dresses Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Wedding Guest Slit Maxi Dress
This elegant one-shoulder dress is available in multiple colors on Amazon.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Bec & Bridge Carmen Floral-Print Satin Maxi DressOriginal: $300
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Bec & Bridge Moondance Satin Strapless Dress
We love a simple strapless dress like this one for weddings and beyond.
Black-tie dresses
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Hutch Strapless Pleated Maxi Dress
This versatile maxi dress is one you'll be able to wear over and over again.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt
Price: $38.99 • 15% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $45.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Let Me Be Strapless Asymmetrical Dress
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Ronny Kobo Wonder Dress
Opt for this Ronny Kobo dress for a black-tie spring or summer wedding. This one features an on-trend floral accent on the neckline and a front cut-out.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Ever-Pretty Women's Deep V Neck Cold Shoulder Backless Mermaid Evening Dresses 01633
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
NBD Suki Gown
We love the ruffle details on this fun NBD gown. It's great for spring and can be worn well into summer.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Reformation Veria Silk Dress Es
"The Veria is a sleeveless, maxi dress with an adjustable, halter neckline and a wrap front that ties at the back neck. It features an open back and a ruched bodice for a more sophisticated look," Reformation's website explains.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Eloquii Satin Maxi Dress
Price: $69.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $139.95 Use promo code BDAY
This pretty satin maxi is available in four colors: periwinkle, black, magenta and mauve.