Let's get dressed up.

With spring wedding season upon us, we're shopping for the best wedding guest dresses you can style all season long, from floral cocktail looks to long-sleeve options, black-tie gowns and more.

Shop retailers like Maisonette, Nordstrom and Revolve and brands like Anna Cate Collection, Sam Edelman and Ronny Kobo. Plus, shop sustainable dresses from Reformation, silky styles by Bec & Bridge, and picks under $100 from Amazon.

Check it all out below!

Cocktail dresses

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Bodycon Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Mermaid Smocked Dress Price: $39.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Maisonette Anna Cate Collection Women's Cara V-Neck Smocked Waist Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, Lilac & Ivory Floral Price: $278 • From: Maisonette Shop Now Style this Anna Cate Collection dress with a heeled sandal for a cocktail-attire garden wedding. Rewear it with a simple pair of flats all season long.

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Hammered Satin Plissé Dress Price: $138 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Maisonette Cara Cara Women's Livia V-Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress, Blush Fields Price: $395 • From: Maisonette Shop Now Pair this long-sleeve mini dress with a block heel and a metallic bag.

Mango Mango Floral linen-blend dress Price: $99.99 • From: Mango Shop Now This linen-blend dress is great for a casual or cocktail-attire wedding on a warm spring day.

Reformation Reformation Jamen Knit Dress Price: $148 • From: Reformation Shop Now This dress is made out of a soft, knit fabric, with "ruching at the bust for a slightly fancier look," Reformation's website explains. Dress it up for a wedding with gold or silver sandals, a clutch and jewelry.

Express Free The Roses Floral Print Maxi Dress Price: $120 • From: Express Shop Now This floral print dress features puff sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. It's also available in three colors, all ideal for spring.

Showpo Showpo Celestia Midi Dress - Tiered One Shoulder Dress in Mango Price: $69.95 • From: Showpo Shop Now

Formal dresses

Mango Mango Floral print dress Price: $129.99 • From: Mango Shop Now This Mango dress features a large floral print and long puffed sleeves. Dress it up for a formal wedding with heels and a back sequin bag and then re-wear it later with nude or pink slides.

Mango Mango Asymmetrical pleated dress Price: $169.99 • From: Mango Shop Now If you're shopping for a floral dress, this asymmetrical pleated option from Mango is perfect. It's also available in solid purple.

Revolve Shona Joy Lauren Sleeveless Ruched Midi Dress Price: $395 • From: Revolve Shop Now This Shona Joy sleeveless dress is made with Chiffon fabric and features ruched detailing.

Amazon Norma Kamali Women's Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown Price: $145 • From: Amazon Shop Now This high-neck Norma Kamali gown features a scoop back and a thigh-high slit. Wear it with heeled sandals and a statement earring.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer One Shoulder Long Formal Dresses Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Wedding Guest Slit Maxi Dress Price: $55.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This elegant one-shoulder dress is available in multiple colors on Amazon.

Saks Fifth Avenue Bec & Bridge Moondance Satin Strapless Dress Price: $280 • From: Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now We love a simple strapless dress like this one for weddings and beyond.

Black-tie dresses

Anthropologie Hutch Strapless Pleated Maxi Dress Price: $348 to $395 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This versatile maxi dress is one you'll be able to wear over and over again.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt Price : $38.99 • 15% Savings Amazon Original: $45.99 Shop Now

Anthropologie Let Me Be Strapless Asymmetrical Dress Price: $220 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Revolve Ronny Kobo Wonder Dress Price: $598 • From: Revolve Shop Now Opt for this Ronny Kobo dress for a black-tie spring or summer wedding. This one features an on-trend floral accent on the neckline and a front cut-out.

Amazon Ever-Pretty Women's Deep V Neck Cold Shoulder Backless Mermaid Evening Dresses 01633 Price: $52.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Revolve NBD Suki Gown Price: $258 • From: Revolve Shop Now We love the ruffle details on this fun NBD gown. It's great for spring and can be worn well into summer.

Reformation Reformation Veria Silk Dress Es Price: $448 • From: Reformation Shop Now "The Veria is a sleeveless, maxi dress with an adjustable, halter neckline and a wrap front that ties at the back neck. It features an open back and a ruched bodice for a more sophisticated look," Reformation's website explains.

