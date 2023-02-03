It's almost spring! And we're in the mood to shop.

While we aren't putting away our heavy sweaters and cold-weather accessories just yet, we are dreaming of all the new pieces we'd like to add to our spring wardrobes.

Retailers like Everlane are releasing new arrivals that work well as transitional pieces for the changing seasons. For example, Everlane's newest items include oversized blazers, knit skirts, cotton cardigans (and more!) that we can style now and into spring.

Plus, starting Friday, Feb. 3, take 20% off at Everlane when you spend $250 or more and 30% off purchases of $375 or more. The offer will be valid through Feb. 6.

To help you shop the sale, we've rounded up our favorite new arrivals below.

The City Stripe Midi Dress
Everlane

Price: $148   From: Everlane

Style this striped midi dress with black or brown boots and a wrap coat now, and wear it with sandals in the spring.

The City Stripe Draped Shirt Dress
Everlane

Price: $178   From: Everlane

We love a shirtdress for year-round wear. This one comes in four colors so you can find what best suits your own wardrobe.

The Tencel Way-High Taper Pant
Everlane

Price: $118   From: Everlane

These new ankle-length pants feature a tapered leg and an extra-high rise. Style with chunky loafers and a turtleneck for winter and then a ballet flat and silky button-down in spring.

The Tencel Oversized Blazer
Everlane

Price: $178   From: Everlane

Stay on-trend with an oversized blazer, like this one. Wear it with Everlane's matching taper pants or style it with jeans, a dress or even shorts for multiple looks.

The Oversized Poplin Shirt
Everlane

Price: $85   From: Everlane

Look comfortable and cool in an oversized poplin shirt. We love this seafoam green color for a fresh start to spring.

The Ribbed Cropped Cardigan
Everlane

Price: $130   From: Everlane

This navy cardigan would look great styled with a white t-shirt and light-wash denim.

The Ribbed Knit Skirt
Everlane

Price: $130   From: Everlane

For cooler spring days, opt for this knit skirt with a sweater or t-shirt.

The Ribbed Midi Dress
Everlane

Price: $168   From: Everlane

This effortless midi dress looks great on its own or styled with a blazer for some added warmth.

The Organic Straight-Leg Pant
Everlane

Price: $98   From: Everlane

Ease back into your coastal grandmother vibe with these bone pants and a striped cardigan.

The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt
Everlane

Price: $130   From: Everlane

"The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt is less sheer and more durable than our other silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes," Everlane's website explains.

The Mariner Jean
Everlane

Price: $128   From: Everlane

New denim is always a good idea.

The Utility Barrel Pant
Everlane

Price: $98   From: Everlane

We love the versatility of a green pant. Style with white for a daytime look or dress them up with a black top.

The Organic Cotton Cardigan
Everlane

Price: $130   From: Everlane

Cardigans are a great transitional sweater because they can be styled in so many ways. Layer it with a long sleeve during the colder months and wear it over a cami when it's warmer.

The Ribbed High Neck Midi Dress
Everlane

Price: $198   From: Everlane

Wear this midi dress during the day with a ballet flat or dress it up with a pair of heels at night.

The Way-High Drape Pant
Everlane

Price: $128   From: Everlane

These neutral trousers are great for the office or for an easy dinner look in the spring. The pant "gets its drape from our breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch," Everlane's website explains.

The Italian Leather Day Heel
Everlane

Price: $175   From: Everlane

These cute day heels in pale pink are the perfect accessory for spring.

The Luxe Medium Italian Leather Tote
Everlane

Price: $250   From: Everlane

Speaking of accessories, we can't stop staring at this leather tote bag in Beech. 