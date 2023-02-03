It's almost spring! And we're in the mood to shop.

While we aren't putting away our heavy sweaters and cold-weather accessories just yet, we are dreaming of all the new pieces we'd like to add to our spring wardrobes.

Retailers like Everlane are releasing new arrivals that work well as transitional pieces for the changing seasons. For example, Everlane's newest items include oversized blazers, knit skirts, cotton cardigans (and more!) that we can style now and into spring.

Plus, starting Friday, Feb. 3, take 20% off at Everlane when you spend $250 or more and 30% off purchases of $375 or more. The offer will be valid through Feb. 6.

To help you shop the sale, we've rounded up our favorite new arrivals below.

Everlane The City Stripe Midi Dress Price: $148 • From: Everlane Shop Now Style this striped midi dress with black or brown boots and a wrap coat now, and wear it with sandals in the spring.

Everlane The City Stripe Draped Shirt Dress Price: $178 • From: Everlane Shop Now We love a shirtdress for year-round wear. This one comes in four colors so you can find what best suits your own wardrobe.

Everlane The Tencel Way-High Taper Pant Price: $118 • From: Everlane Shop Now These new ankle-length pants feature a tapered leg and an extra-high rise. Style with chunky loafers and a turtleneck for winter and then a ballet flat and silky button-down in spring.

Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer Price: $178 • From: Everlane Shop Now Stay on-trend with an oversized blazer, like this one. Wear it with Everlane's matching taper pants or style it with jeans, a dress or even shorts for multiple looks.

Everlane The Oversized Poplin Shirt Price: $85 • From: Everlane Shop Now Look comfortable and cool in an oversized poplin shirt. We love this seafoam green color for a fresh start to spring.

Everlane The Ribbed Cropped Cardigan Price: $130 • From: Everlane Shop Now This navy cardigan would look great styled with a white t-shirt and light-wash denim.

Everlane The Ribbed Knit Skirt Price: $130 • From: Everlane Shop Now For cooler spring days, opt for this knit skirt with a sweater or t-shirt.

Everlane The Ribbed Midi Dress Price: $168 • From: Everlane Shop Now This effortless midi dress looks great on its own or styled with a blazer for some added warmth.

Everlane The Organic Straight-Leg Pant Price: $98 • From: Everlane Shop Now Ease back into your coastal grandmother vibe with these bone pants and a striped cardigan.

Everlane The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt Price: $130 • From: Everlane Shop Now "The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt is less sheer and more durable than our other silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes," Everlane's website explains.

Everlane The Mariner Jean Price: $128 • From: Everlane Shop Now New denim is always a good idea.

Everlane The Utility Barrel Pant Price: $98 • From: Everlane Shop Now We love the versatility of a green pant. Style with white for a daytime look or dress them up with a black top.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Cardigan Price: $130 • From: Everlane Shop Now Cardigans are a great transitional sweater because they can be styled in so many ways. Layer it with a long sleeve during the colder months and wear it over a cami when it's warmer.

Everlane The Ribbed High Neck Midi Dress Price: $198 • From: Everlane Shop Now Wear this midi dress during the day with a ballet flat or dress it up with a pair of heels at night.

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant Price: $128 • From: Everlane Shop Now These neutral trousers are great for the office or for an easy dinner look in the spring. The pant "gets its drape from our breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch," Everlane's website explains.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel Price: $175 • From: Everlane Shop Now These cute day heels in pale pink are the perfect accessory for spring.

