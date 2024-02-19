With spring break and summer quickly approaching, Iskra Lawrence is giving us an excuse to do some shopping.

The body positive model and entrepreneur recently launched a collaboration with swimwear brand Cupshe.

"I just want people to have a lot of fun with it and I'm just excited to see them in the collection," Lawrence said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

The new campaign for the collaboration features completely unretouched imagery.

"It's definitely always been a mission of mine to encourage companies and brands to embrace unretouched images," Lawrence said.

"It's just really challenging growing up in a world where we're so used to seeing photoshopped images," she added.

Lawrence isn't alone in the campaign: She's joined by an adorable co-star, her son Philip.

"I think all families want to feel together. I think that more families now want to create those few pictures on the beach and on vacay," Lawrence said. "Having a matching little family photo, there's nothing more adorable."

The 37-piece swim collection includes styles for women, men and boys starting at $24.99.

"Price inclusion has been a really exciting part of this project," Lawrence added.

Scroll down to shop our picks and some of Lawrence's favorite pieces from the new collection.

