The coquette aesthetic has been around for several seasons now, but it continues to grow in popularity as 2024's biggest fashion trends start to come into focus.

With awards season in full swing, the style has recently shown up everywhere on red carpets -- including on big-name stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez -- in shades of pink, florals and adorned with bows at the Golden Globes.

Sarah Jessica Parker also rocked the style recently, and even went viral in October for the gorgeous bow-centric look she wore to the New York City Ballet Fall Gala. The attention she got from that look appears to have inspired Parker to add a line of bows to her SJP Collection.

Search trends show more people than ever are expressing interest in the aesthetic, so we decided to take a closer look and offer some suggestions on how you can incorporate coquette details into your own outfits.

While folks tend to think this sort of ultra-girly dressing is for those under a certain age, we found plenty of pieces that will lend a feminine touch to your look regardless of what stage of life you're in.

What is coquette?

Coquette, by the Oxford Languages definition, simply means "a woman who flirts." The trend inspired by that definition includes details like lace, pearls and bows in a frequently pastel palette. Other hallmarks of the look include ballet flats or Mary Jane shoes, corsets, puff sleeves and gold jewelry to finish.

Originally confined to a younger TikTok-obsessed crowd, who frequently post aesthetic videos donning the style, coquette looks have started seeping into the mainstream, even winding up on racks at retailers like Anthropologie and Walmart.

Plenty of those options are sold with a younger audience in mind, of course, but there are endless ways to adapt the style to any age! With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's the perfect time to experiment with a little romantic styling.

Where did the coquette aesthetic come from?

Countless influences can be cited when trying to pinpoint the coquette style's origins, namely the Japanese street style known as Lolita.

Taking inspiration from the Vladimir Nabokov book of the same name, Lolita's direct influence on coquette styling can be seen in the Victorian, Rococo and Baroque flourishes adorning their intricate outfits. Whereas Lolita clothes often accentuate childlike innocence and modesty, coquette can be a bit sexier, with wearers generally less likely to cover up as drastically as you might see on Lolitas.

Lots of followers of the coquette trend, including popular Youtube and TikTok influencers making coquette content, also cite Lana Del Rey as an influence. The singer's music and style -- particularly in the early years of her fame -- has included flower crowns, bouffant hairdos and 1960s-influenced clothing that stands out from many of her contemporaries.

Popular television show "Bridgerton" also had a role in shaping the coquette trend, thanks to its Regency-era costuming, which includes lots of empire waist dresses, satin gloves and elaborate updos topped with sparkly crowns.

The show's debut in 2020 helped fuel the trend alongside the rise of brands like Selkie, whose fanciful photoshoots feature models in dreamy provincial landscapes with heavily blushed cheeks and soft lighting to showcase the over-the-top frilly dresses that have made the brand famous.

More brands have followed suit and have begun incorporating details like oversized sleeves, cupcake-shaped dresses and dainty florals into their lineup. Luckily for those who don't want to take the full plunge, many also toned down the editorialized vision of the originals in order to make them wearable for a wider array of fashion lovers.

Am I too old to participate in coquette fashion?

Absolutely not. Coquette works at any age, so long as you have the confidence and styling know-how to dress for yourself.

While Selkie dresses and enormous hair bows might seem out of place on a more mature woman (though we once again point to Parker as evidence to the contrary), there are myriad ways to incorporate delicate clothing and accessories into your own look.

Keep reading to see some of our favorite coquette pieces you can buy right now, including tips on how to style them to work for you!

Shop the coquette trend

