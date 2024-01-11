Scarlett Johansson's personal skin care journey was not quite as glamorous as one might assume.

The "Black Widow" star and mom of two said she struggled with acne, skin sensitivities and product stress for years.

"Out of sheer frustration due to nothing working (to clear my skin) and unknowingly disrupting my entire skin barrier, I went back to basics," Johansson told "Good Morning America." "Within a week, my skin looked better than it had in years."

After experiencing such a dramatic change, Johansson, alongside beauty expert Kate Foster, decided to launch a clean and gentle skin care line for everyday use that debuted in Spring 2022.

This week, Johansson and Foster expanded their clean beauty roster by debuting two value sets, along with their entire product line, to the QVC audience.

The Outset skin care The Outset

"The Outset is not about getting rid of everything you already have in your bathroom right now," Johansson continued. "It's about creating a system you can rely on and trust to bring your skin back to itself."

Johansson will turn 40 this year and told "GMA" she is really leaning in and appreciating her natural beauty. "What I used to see in the past as perceived flaws, I now hold a lot more acceptance. I am more comfortable because of The Outset -- I have the best skin I have had in my entire life!"

Johansson added, "I go out of the house and I don't even wear makeup sometimes -- I am presenting myself in a proud way and everything it has taken to get here."

Johansson shared how inspired she is by her fellow Hollywood A-listers who are living in their natural beauty and embracing aging.

"There is such a profound movement of women who have lived full lives and are grounded in that, from Jamie Lee Curtis to Pam Anderson -- they are celebrating their uniqueness and putting their realness forward," she said.

She added that the most gratifying part of her entrepreneurial journey is seeing the changes that have happened with her friends and family's skin health, including that of her husband Colin Jost, since using The Outset.

"The product that all my friends, including Colin and I, are running through is the Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, which is such a forgotten step in skin care. When I get to the bottom of my bottle, I'm like, 'What do I do now?'" she laughed.

Scroll below to shop The Outset collection and get your hands on Johansson's favorite products.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Scarlett's must-have:

Sephora The Outset Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum $46 Sephora Shop Now

More to shop:

14% off QVC The Outset Luxe Moisture Set $74.90

$88 QVC Shop Now

QVC The Outset Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish $34 QVC Shop Now

QVC The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask $46 QVC Shop Now

14% off QVC The Outset Ultimate Duo: Vitamin C Eye Cream + Collagen Serum $74.98

$88 QVC Shop Now

Sephora The Outset Firming & Plumping Vegan Collagen Prep Serum $46 Sephora Shop Now

QVC The Outset Niacinamide Night Cream $54 QVC Shop Now