Want to recreate Selena Gomez's Golden Globes glam? Us too.

Luckily for us, Gomez's look, by makeup artist Melissa Murdick, is complete with products from Gomez's Rare Beauty line that you can shop now.

Gomez wore a nude pink lip and a smoky burgundy eye with brushed-up brows and soft mauve blush on the cheeks for the 81st annual awards show, which honors the best in television and film. She achieved a bronzy glow with the Rare Beauty bronzer stick and a liquid luminizer.

Selena Gomez arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Continue below to shop Gomez's look, plus some more picks from Rare Beauty!

Selena's Golden Globes look:

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation $30 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer $22 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight, Transcend $25 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Hope $25 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks, Happy Sol $26 Sephora Shop Now

50% off Kohl's Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo, Brown $13.50

$27 Kohl's Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil $19 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick, Kindness $20 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, Compassion $22 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner, Compassion $19 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel $17 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette - Give Yourself Grace $29 Sephora Shop Now

More Rare Beauty favorites:

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush $22 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil $20 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara $20 Sephora Shop Now