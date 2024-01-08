Want to recreate Selena Gomez's Golden Globes glam? Us too.
Luckily for us, Gomez's look, by makeup artist Melissa Murdick, is complete with products from Gomez's Rare Beauty line that you can shop now.
Gomez wore a nude pink lip and a smoky burgundy eye with brushed-up brows and soft mauve blush on the cheeks for the 81st annual awards show, which honors the best in television and film. She achieved a bronzy glow with the Rare Beauty bronzer stick and a liquid luminizer.
Continue below to shop Gomez's look, plus some more picks from Rare Beauty!
Selena's Golden Globes look:
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight, Transcend
- $25
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks, Happy Sol
- $26
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo, Brown
- $13.50
- $27
- Kohl's
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, Compassion
- $22
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner, Compassion
- $19
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel
- $17
- Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette - Give Yourself Grace
- $29
- Sephora