While not all celebrity brands make it in the long haul, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line has continued to be a big hit.

Now, the brand is expanding beyond makeup into the world of body care.

The company this week announced the launch of its Find Comfort Body Collection on Instagram, which it says "helps you feel good in your skin."

"Removing the pressure of having the perfect self-care routine; self-comfort looks different for each and every person," Rare Beauty captioned the announcement post. "It's about accepting yourself as you are, loving yourself, and being there for yourself so you can be there for the ones you love."

The new lineup includes four "self-comfort" themed products, including an aromatherapy pen, fragrance mist, hand cream and body lotion.

One standout is the Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion, which has been formulated with vitamins and antioxidants such as niacinamide, peach flower extract and ashwagandha extract.

Another amazing pick is the Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen, which features a lightweight, fast-absorbing gel that's loaded up with soothing notes of lavender, as well as a refreshing hit of peppermint.

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is making a cozy debut into body care.

While there's already lots of excitement surrounding Rare Beauty's latest launch, it won't be available until Dec. 18, exclusively for customers on the Sephora App.

Starting Dec. 19, you can snag the new items on the brand's website or online at Sephora.

See below for even more top-tier Rare Beauty bestsellers.

