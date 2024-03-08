Tarte Cosmetics has a handful of new product launches that you do not want to miss.

You may already know and love Tarte's tubing mascara, but now the brand has launched its Tartelette XL Tubing Mascara.

According to the Tarte website, the product will help volumize, lengthen and curl your lashes with just one swipe -- thanks to a brush with 16 rows of 296 bristles.

Tarte also recently added to its cult favorite Maracuja Juicy Lip family. The brand added eight new shimmer lip tints and eight high-shine finishes as part of its Lip Vinyl collection.

Tarte Cosmetics, a female-founded company that has cleared over 2,000 teacher wish lists in the last year with its #tartelovesteachers initiative, has had a handful of products go viral in recent years from the Sculpt Tape Contour wand to the fan-favorite Shape Tape concealer.

Scroll down to check out the new mascara, some of our favorite shades of the new lip tint and a handful of Tarte's other bestselling products.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Tarte tartelette XL tubing mascara $27 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte maracuja juicy lip vinyl $26 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

More from Tarte Cosmetics:

Tarte maracuja juicy lip plump shimmer $24 Tarte Shop Now

Tarte Maracuja juicy shift - Cotton Candy $24 Tarte Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja juicy shift - Dreamsicle $24 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja juicy shift - Jellybean $24 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja juicy lip balm $24 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette tubing mascara $25 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Fake awake eye highlight $22 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte Cosmetics Shape tape radiant medium coverage concealer $31 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte maracuja juicy lip liner $20 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now

Tarte glow tape highlighter $35 Tarte Cosmetics Shop Now