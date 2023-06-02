Have you ever tried to differentiate between lip gloss and lip oil and become super confused? Us too.
Each product offers unique benefits and looks, making them must-haves for different reasons.
"Good Morning America" chatted with Martin Corona, NYX professional makeup artist, to help better understand those differences and why you might want to choose one over the other.
"It is all about the finish and benefits," Corona said. "If I am creating a look that is sheer, smooth, natural and adds load of hydration, I usually use a lip oil."
Corona also added that lip oils are great lip primers to help prep the lip before adding a gloss or lipstick shade. Lip oils are typically derived from a plant-based oil for extra nutrients and hydration.
"If I want more of an intense shine with a pop of color, lip gloss is the way to go," Corona continued. "To deliver the wow factor, lip gloss never misses."
Scroll on to shop Corona's favorite glosses and oils in addition to more "GMA" picks!
