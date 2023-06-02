Have you ever tried to differentiate between lip gloss and lip oil and become super confused? Us too.

Each product offers unique benefits and looks, making them must-haves for different reasons.

"Good Morning America" chatted with Martin Corona, NYX professional makeup artist, to help better understand those differences and why you might want to choose one over the other.

"It is all about the finish and benefits," Corona said. "If I am creating a look that is sheer, smooth, natural and adds load of hydration, I usually use a lip oil."

Corona also added that lip oils are great lip primers to help prep the lip before adding a gloss or lipstick shade. Lip oils are typically derived from a plant-based oil for extra nutrients and hydration.

"If I want more of an intense shine with a pop of color, lip gloss is the way to go," Corona continued. "To deliver the wow factor, lip gloss never misses."

Scroll on to shop Corona's favorite glosses and oils in addition to more "GMA" picks!

Lip oil

NOONI Korean Lip Oil
Amazon

NOONI Korean Lip Oil

Price: $12   From: Amazon

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip
Amazon

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip

Price: $8.99   From: Amazon

Dior Lip Glow Oil
Sephora

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Price: $40   From: Sephora

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss
Amazon

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Price: $22   From: Amazon

Plumping Lip Oil
Amazon

Plumping Lip Oil

Price: $8.99 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $13.99
Lip gloss

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss
Sephora

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

Price: $40   From: Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss
Sephora

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss

Price: $16   From: Sephora

e.l.f., Lip Plumping Gloss
Amazon

e.l.f., Lip Plumping Gloss

Price: $4.99   From: Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

Price: $20   From: Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Price: $21   From: Sephora

