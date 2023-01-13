TikTok is always serving the latest and greatest in beauty. Enter Tarte's new Sculpt Tape Contour stick with over 600,000 views on the platform.

"Sculpt Tape is a product for everyone -- it’s quick, blendable and easy to use," Lex Smith, Tarte's global pro makeup artist, shared with "Good Morning America".

According to Tarte, the stick makes it easy to contour in one step and comes in five shades ranging from soft bronze to rich bronze.

When it comes to application, Smith recommends the "three dots" method. "Simply place three dots below your cheekbone, along your forehead and below the jawline," she said. "Blend it out and you’ve sculpted your way to a face-lift in 60 seconds or less!"

Scroll on to shop the product before it sells out.

Sculpt Tape Contour
Tarte

Sculpt Tape Contour

Price: $35   From: Tarte Cosmetics

Sculpt Tape &#38; Brush Duo
Tarte

Sculpt Tape & Brush Duo

Price: $45   From: Tarte Cosmetics

More from Tarte cosmetics:

Shape Tape Bestsellers Set
Tarte

Shape Tape Bestsellers Set

Price: $21 27% SavingsTarte

Original: $29
Merry Mascara Must-Haves
Tarte

Merry Mascara Must-Haves

Price: $24 31% SavingsTarte

Original: $35
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Tarte

Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

Price: $41 24% SavingsTarte

Original: $54
