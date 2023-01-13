TikTok is always serving the latest and greatest in beauty. Enter Tarte's new Sculpt Tape Contour stick with over 600,000 views on the platform.

"Sculpt Tape is a product for everyone -- it’s quick, blendable and easy to use," Lex Smith, Tarte's global pro makeup artist, shared with "Good Morning America".

According to Tarte, the stick makes it easy to contour in one step and comes in five shades ranging from soft bronze to rich bronze.

When it comes to application, Smith recommends the "three dots" method. "Simply place three dots below your cheekbone, along your forehead and below the jawline," she said. "Blend it out and you’ve sculpted your way to a face-lift in 60 seconds or less!"

Scroll on to shop the product before it sells out.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

More from Tarte cosmetics:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Tarte Shape Tape Bestsellers Set Price : $21 • 27% Savings Tarte Original: $29 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Tarte Merry Mascara Must-Haves Price : $24 • 31% Savings Tarte Original: $35 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK