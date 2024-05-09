Angel Reese is reaching new heights in Good American's latest denim campaign.
The 6-foot-3-inch WNBA star is pictured wearing the brand's new long denim designed for women over 5 feet, 10 inches tall with 33-inch to 37-inch inseams.
The long denim is available in a variety of styles including flare, skinny and relaxed.
"In this dynamic era of women's basketball, the spotlight is finally shining as brightly on female athletes as it does in the NBA. Angel Reese epitomizes this evolution, blending her charismatic persona and athleticism with style, confidence, and grace to make a name for herself in the world of fashion," the company wrote in a press release.
Scroll down to shop the new denim and more picks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.