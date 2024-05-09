What is better than owning a bag where fashion meets function -- and it's under $20? Enter the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, which has gone viral on TikTok.
If you were a fan of the lululemon viral belt bag but never got your hands on one, the Uniqlo shoulder bag is another outstanding option.
The bag comes in over 10 colors and prints, is dirt-repellent, waterproof and can be worn in three different ways. You can lengthen the straps to give a full crossbody look, shorten them for more of the belt bag style or just throw it over your shoulder for a purse style.
Many reviewers say the bag is "the perfect travel companion" with the amount of storage and pockets inside the small but mighty satchel.
Could this accessory be the bag of the summer? Scroll on to check it out for yourself.
