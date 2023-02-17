Don't underestimate the power of a great work bag.

Sometimes it can feel like we practically live out of our work bags. They carry all of our daily essentials, supplies, snacks, shoes, work clothes and more.

But not all work bags are created equal, and we want one that is both stylish and functional to organize our belongings.

That said, we're rounding up all the coolest work bags for women, from Beis' laptop-friendly work tote to Everlane's large tote bag, complete with an interior slip pocket and a classic look that will go with any outfit.

Check out our picks below!

Madewell Madewell The Medium Transport Tote Price: $168 • From: Madewell Shop Now There are two ways to carry this large tote bag to work: with the top handles or the detachable shoulder strap. It also features both an exterior and interior pocket for quick access to all of your belongings. Stuff it with your notebook, umbrella, toiletries, keys, water bottle and more.

Everlane Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Tote Price: $275 • From: Everlane Shop Now This gorgeous Everlane tote comes in three neutral, easy-to-style colors (but we're partial to this green "Beech" shade). This bag can hold 15-inch laptops, according to Everlane's website, as well as your other necessities. Plus, we'd wear it all weekend long too.

Beis Beis The Large Work Tote Price: $138 • From: Beis Shop Now What don't you get with this work tote? "This classic tote bag with its roomy interior and compartments is so incredibly functional AND good looking that you can literally sneak your laptop into a bar for after-work drinks and no one would even notice," Beis' website says. It has a removable shoulder strap and an interior pocket for work items, gym clothes, and more.

Away Away The Longitude Tote Price : $117 • 40% Savings Away Original: $195 Shop Now We love a large tote bag on sale. This one can carry a 13-inch laptop and is great for your daily commute or additional work travel. Attach it to the handle of your suitcase and you're good to go!

Amazon Women Laptop Bag Leather Work Tote Price: $35.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This work tote is available in seven colors to best suit your work wardrobe. Fill it with your laptop, wallet, cell phone and more.

Coach Outlet Coach Lane Carryall In Colorblock Price: $220 • From: Coach Outlet Shop Now While this bag may not be able to fit your laptop, we think it's a stylish and professional style for those who don't have as much to carry. Fill it with your essentials for work but also style it for after-work dinner and drinks in the spring.

Amazon BAGSMART Travel Backpack for Women, 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack Price: $36.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This travel backpack is great for a long commute when you don't want to carry too much on one shoulder. Stuff it with your gym clothes, laptop and more.

Cole Haan Cole Haan 3-in-1 Tote Price: $398 • From: Cole Haan Shop Now We love a multi-purpose bag. This 3-in-1 bag functions as a satchel, a crossbody, or you can use the mini interior pouch as an organizer or separately.

