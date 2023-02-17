Don't underestimate the power of a great work bag.
Sometimes it can feel like we practically live out of our work bags. They carry all of our daily essentials, supplies, snacks, shoes, work clothes and more.
But not all work bags are created equal, and we want one that is both stylish and functional to organize our belongings.
That said, we're rounding up all the coolest work bags for women, from Beis' laptop-friendly work tote to Everlane's large tote bag, complete with an interior slip pocket and a classic look that will go with any outfit.
Madewell The Medium Transport Tote
Price: $168 • From: Madewell
There are two ways to carry this large tote bag to work: with the top handles or the detachable shoulder strap. It also features both an exterior and interior pocket for quick access to all of your belongings. Stuff it with your notebook, umbrella, toiletries, keys, water bottle and more.
Everlane The Luxe Italian Leather Tote
Price: $275 • From: Everlane
This gorgeous Everlane tote comes in three neutral, easy-to-style colors (but we're partial to this green "Beech" shade). This bag can hold 15-inch laptops, according to Everlane's website, as well as your other necessities. Plus, we'd wear it all weekend long too.
Beis The Large Work Tote
Price: $138 • From: Beis
What don't you get with this work tote? "This classic tote bag with its roomy interior and compartments is so incredibly functional AND good looking that you can literally sneak your laptop into a bar for after-work drinks and no one would even notice," Beis' website says. It has a removable shoulder strap and an interior pocket for work items, gym clothes, and more.
Women Laptop Bag Leather Work Tote
Price: $35.99 • From: Amazon
This work tote is available in seven colors to best suit your work wardrobe. Fill it with your laptop, wallet, cell phone and more.
Coach Lane Carryall In Colorblock
Price: $220 • From: Coach Outlet
While this bag may not be able to fit your laptop, we think it's a stylish and professional style for those who don't have as much to carry. Fill it with your essentials for work but also style it for after-work dinner and drinks in the spring.
BAGSMART Travel Backpack for Women, 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack
Price: $36.99 • From: Amazon
This travel backpack is great for a long commute when you don't want to carry too much on one shoulder. Stuff it with your gym clothes, laptop and more.
Cole Haan 3-in-1 Tote
Price: $398 • From: Cole Haan
We love a multi-purpose bag. This 3-in-1 bag functions as a satchel, a crossbody, or you can use the mini interior pouch as an organizer or separately.
lululemon Clean Lines Tote Bag 22L
Price: $88 • From: lululemon
This lululemon tote is "large enough for an impromptu getaway, light enough to carry every day," the brand's website explains. It's made from water-repellent fabric (we've all spilt that coffee as we run into the office) and it has interior pockets, too.