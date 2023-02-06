If you're transitioning from Zoom chats to more in-person meetings, it may be time to revamp your workwear wardrobe.

To help you decide what to wear to the office, we're rounding up a collection of work clothes for women that are professional, fashionable and comfortable too, so you can style them based on your own office setting.

For example, the Everlane Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt has an "extra-smooth feel" that'll make those early mornings just a little more enjoyable. We also found a washable silk skirt, a pair of trousers you can shop in 11 colors and a simple and versatile black dress, among other picks for spring.

Continue below to shop women's work pants, blouses, dresses and more.

Work blouses and shirts

Everlane Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt Price: $85 • From: Everlane Shop Now A simple white button-down is a must for work (and life!). This one "has an extra-smooth feel you usually get from decades of wear," Everlane's website explains. Wear it with trousers or dark denim depending on your dress code.

Banana Republic Banana Republic Esme Cotton Blouse Price: $120 • From: Banana Republic Shop Now Workwear doesn't have to be boring. Take, for example, this cotton blouse from Banana Republic; it has a "button-up mock collar and soft pleats set against a dolman-sleeve silhouette for romantic appeal," the brand's website explains. It's great for spring paired with high-waisted denim and a pair of comfortable heels.

Old Navy Old Navy Waist-Defined Puff-Sleeve Tie-Wrap Blouse for Women Price: $34.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now This floral-print top would pair well with a black pencil skirt, light-wash denim, and much more.

Old Navy Old Navy Striped Classic Button-Down Shirt for Women Price: $34.99 • From: Old Navy Shop Now Style this classic button-down with black jeans or a pencil skirt for a go-to office look.

H&M H&M Tie-detail blouse Price: $17.99 • From: H&M Shop Now We love this blue floral blouse for spring. Add it to your workwear collection and pair it with a skirt or denim.

Eloquii Eloquii Tie Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse Price: $69.95 • From: Eloquii Shop Now This puff sleeve blouse makes the perfect work blouse. Dress it down with denim or pair it with trousers for a more formal office setting.

Work skirts

Reformation Reformation Gia Linen Skirt Price: $178 • From: Reformation Shop Now As temperatures warm up, wear this midi linen skirt with a black T-shirt or a white cardigan for a casual work outfit. Finish off your look with a black belt and your favorite work bag.

J.Crew J.Crew No. 3 Pencil skirt in bi-stretch cotton, navy Price: $89.50 • From: J.Crew Shop Now Shop this pencil skirt in navy, black, white and Sail Blue depending on your own style. Pair it with a blouse for a day at the office and then with a matching tank for dinner with friends.

Quince Quince Washable Silk Skirt Price: $59.90 • From: Quince Shop Now This washable silk skirt makes getting dressed for work easy. Pair it with a sweater and boots for late-winter or style it with a lighter blouse and flats for the spring. Plus, you can machine wash it in cold water on the gentle or delicate cycle. It's available in nine colors, including navy, black, grey and olive.

Amazon SouqFone Womens Skirts High Waisted Tie Knot Front Pleated Swing Formal A Line Maxi Skirt with Zip Back Price: $33.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now This maxi skirt from Amazon is great for transitioning into spring. Pair it with a fitted knit top for the office or a T-shirt for a more casual look.

Anthropologie Sunday in Brooklyn Cargo Midi Skirt Price: $130 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This midi cargo skirt is both cool and easy to wear to work; style it with a cropped blazer or a crew-neck sweater ahead of spring.

Work pants

Reformation Reformation Mason Pant Price: $178 • From: Reformation Shop Now Looking for a work pant that you can wear beyond the office? These Mason Pants from Reformation are just that: they feature a high-rise fit and a relaxed wide leg so you'll stay comfortable all day long. Pair with a work blouse for the office or a knit tank for dinner. Plus, they're available in 11 colors.

J.Crew J.Crew Essential pant in city crepe Price: $158 • From: J.Crew Shop Now These J.Crew pants feature pleating down the middle and a "new lightweight fabric that feels effortless and easy on the body," J.Crew's website explains.

Express Express Editor Mid Rise Relaxed Trouser Pant Price: $88 • From: Express Shop Now Brighten up your day with these pink trousers from Express. Pair them with a matching button-down shirt for a cool office ensemble or with a T-shirt and a blazer to mix things up.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant Price : $76.50 • 15% Savings Abercrombie & Fitch Original: $90 Shop Now The A&F Sloane Tailored Pant comes in seven colors and three lengths: short, regular and long. If you don't have a black pant already, we suggest adding these to your wardrobe. Style them in multiple ways with other workwear pieces from your wardrobe.

Work dresses

H&M H&M Gathered dress Price: $34.99 • From: H&M Shop Now Find a professional LBD you can wear more than once. This style from H&M has a wide neckline and a concealed zipper at the back. Style it with boots or heels and a blazer as needed.

Amazon The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress Price: $64.90 • From: Amazon Shop Now This button-down sweater dress is a comfortable, easy way to get dressed for work in a pinch. It's available in sizes XX-Small to 5X.

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress Price: $168 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now This maxi dress is available in four different prints as well as a solid black option. Style it with boots or heels.

Amazon Theory dress in black Price: $158 • From: Amazon Shop Now Style this simple black dress with a blazer for the office or a trench coat for your morning commute this spring.

