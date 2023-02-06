If you're transitioning from Zoom chats to more in-person meetings, it may be time to revamp your workwear wardrobe.
To help you decide what to wear to the office, we're rounding up a collection of work clothes for women that are professional, fashionable and comfortable too, so you can style them based on your own office setting.
For example, the Everlane Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt has an "extra-smooth feel" that'll make those early mornings just a little more enjoyable. We also found a washable silk skirt, a pair of trousers you can shop in 11 colors and a simple and versatile black dress, among other picks for spring.
Continue below to shop women's work pants, blouses, dresses and more.
Work blouses and shirts
Everlane The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
Price: $85 • From: Everlane
A simple white button-down is a must for work (and life!). This one "has an extra-smooth feel you usually get from decades of wear," Everlane's website explains. Wear it with trousers or dark denim depending on your dress code.
Banana Republic Esme Cotton Blouse
Price: $120 • From: Banana Republic
Workwear doesn't have to be boring. Take, for example, this cotton blouse from Banana Republic; it has a "button-up mock collar and soft pleats set against a dolman-sleeve silhouette for romantic appeal," the brand's website explains. It's great for spring paired with high-waisted denim and a pair of comfortable heels.
Old Navy Waist-Defined Puff-Sleeve Tie-Wrap Blouse for Women
Price: $34.99 • From: Old Navy
This floral-print top would pair well with a black pencil skirt, light-wash denim, and much more.
Old Navy Striped Classic Button-Down Shirt for Women
Price: $34.99 • From: Old Navy
Style this classic button-down with black jeans or a pencil skirt for a go-to office look.
Eloquii Tie Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse
Price: $69.95 • From: Eloquii
This puff sleeve blouse makes the perfect work blouse. Dress it down with denim or pair it with trousers for a more formal office setting.
Work skirts
Reformation Gia Linen Skirt
Price: $178 • From: Reformation
As temperatures warm up, wear this midi linen skirt with a black T-shirt or a white cardigan for a casual work outfit. Finish off your look with a black belt and your favorite work bag.
J.Crew No. 3 Pencil skirt in bi-stretch cotton, navy
Price: $89.50 • From: J.Crew
Shop this pencil skirt in navy, black, white and Sail Blue depending on your own style. Pair it with a blouse for a day at the office and then with a matching tank for dinner with friends.
Quince Washable Silk Skirt
Price: $59.90 • From: Quince
This washable silk skirt makes getting dressed for work easy. Pair it with a sweater and boots for late-winter or style it with a lighter blouse and flats for the spring. Plus, you can machine wash it in cold water on the gentle or delicate cycle. It's available in nine colors, including navy, black, grey and olive.
SouqFone Womens Skirts High Waisted Tie Knot Front Pleated Swing Formal A Line Maxi Skirt with Zip Back
Price: $33.99 • From: Amazon
This maxi skirt from Amazon is great for transitioning into spring. Pair it with a fitted knit top for the office or a T-shirt for a more casual look.
Sunday in Brooklyn Cargo Midi Skirt
Price: $130 • From: Anthropologie
This midi cargo skirt is both cool and easy to wear to work; style it with a cropped blazer or a crew-neck sweater ahead of spring.
Work pants
Reformation Mason Pant
Price: $178 • From: Reformation
Looking for a work pant that you can wear beyond the office? These Mason Pants from Reformation are just that: they feature a high-rise fit and a relaxed wide leg so you'll stay comfortable all day long. Pair with a work blouse for the office or a knit tank for dinner. Plus, they're available in 11 colors.
J.Crew Essential pant in city crepe
Price: $158 • From: J.Crew
These J.Crew pants feature pleating down the middle and a "new lightweight fabric that feels effortless and easy on the body," J.Crew's website explains.
Express Editor Mid Rise Relaxed Trouser Pant
Price: $88 • From: Express
Brighten up your day with these pink trousers from Express. Pair them with a matching button-down shirt for a cool office ensemble or with a T-shirt and a blazer to mix things up.
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant
Price: $76.50 • 15% SavingsAbercrombie & FitchOriginal: $90
The A&F Sloane Tailored Pant comes in seven colors and three lengths: short, regular and long. If you don't have a black pant already, we suggest adding these to your wardrobe. Style them in multiple ways with other workwear pieces from your wardrobe.
Work dresses
The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
Price: $64.90 • From: Amazon
This button-down sweater dress is a comfortable, easy way to get dressed for work in a pinch. It's available in sizes XX-Small to 5X.
The Somerset Maxi Dress
Price: $168 • From: Anthropologie
This maxi dress is available in four different prints as well as a solid black option. Style it with boots or heels.
Theory dress in black
Price: $158 • From: Amazon
Style this simple black dress with a blazer for the office or a trench coat for your morning commute this spring.