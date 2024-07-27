It's Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer accessories!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as DOLL 10 BEAUTY, Electric Picks, Shapermint and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 55% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
DOLL 10 BEAUTY: Cosmetics & Skin Care
DOLL 10 BEAUTY'S mission is to break down barriers of harmful, toxic ingredients and products and replace them with 10 clean, nourishing ingredients formulated into high-performance products. Options include the T.C.E Super Coverage Serum Powder, a full coverage, talc-free serum powder that drenches skin in soothing and reparative skin care while providing customizable, traceless coverage. The T.C.E Super Coverage Concealer is an illuminating, color correcting, skin-nourishing concealer that works to immediately reduce puffiness while providing completely flawless coverage. Or, the Skin Genius Tinted Under Eye Treatment is a makeup and skin care hybrid formula that works to illuminate, conceal and provide immediate and long term care to the under eye area This assortment also includes skin care and makeup brushes. Limit three units per product. Shipping is $6.50.
- $13 - $24.50
- $26 - $49
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- DOLL 10 BEAUTY
Electric Picks: Jewelry
You'll be trendy and chic in Electric Pick's gorgeous pieces, plus you'll have peace of mind with your purchase because all of the jewelry is guaranteed for life. Every piece tells a story or inspires a new one. This large assortment includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings. Styles include tennis bracelets, drop earrings, stud earrings and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
- $24 - $49
- $48 - $98
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- Electric Picks
Shapermint: Undergarments
Shapermint is all about inclusivity. Their range of comfortable shaping essentials includes sizes from S to 4XL, ensuring that women can find the perfect fit and feel supported. Bras, camis, leggings and shapewear are designed to provide support without sacrificing comfort, so you can wear them all day long with ease. Options include the Truekind Supportive Comfort Wireless Shaping Bra, providing lift and comfort; All Day Every Day Short Sleeve Shaping T-Shirt, providing 360-degree control for tummy, back and upper arms; Empower Mesh Shaper Shorts; Scoop Neck Mid-Thigh Bodysuit and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two.
- $18 - $28
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- Shapermint
aetrex: Footwear
aetrex uses millions of data points to construct anatomically supportive footwear. Their Signature Arch Support is strategically placed to align your body and stabilize your feet. It helps relieve common foot conditions like plantar fasciitis and heel/arch pain, allowing you to walk with ease and comfort. Styles include sandals and wedges. Free shipping!
- $45 to $75 + Free shipping
- $90 - $150
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- aetrex
OrganiZZi: Bags & Wallets
OrganiZZi bags and wallets are thoughtfully designed with perfectly-sized pockets, compartments and pouches all located in just the right places. The DagBag front has three secure zippered pockets, with a lift-up flap to reveal three more places to put your things. The two outside gusseted side zipper compartments are great for sunglasses or a small water bottle. The GoBag has the same classic silhouette as the DayBag but without the front flap. This bag has a total of 11 pockets, compartments, pouches to keep everything organized. The Slim Hipster can be worn as a lightweight crossbody with an adjustable strap or you switch straps to wear as a hands-free waist bag. This versatile bag has a front phone pocket and double entry top section with six total pockets. Wallets are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $6.50 - $20
- $13 - $43.50
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- OrganiZZi
Cleer Audio: Headphones & Earbuds
Through best-in-class design, sound and innovative connectivity, Clear Audio's immersive headphones let you personalize your environment, engage with the world or even disconnect from it. The Alpha and Enduro ANC are both Over-the-Ear Noise Canceling headphones that are purposely designed with two types of listeners in mind. The Alpha are Cleer Audio's top-end Bluetooth headphone with Spatial Audio and very best Adaptive Noise Cancellation properties, and they clean easily with their removable magnetic ear cups. The Enduro ANC headphones offer 60 hours of battery life with ANC activated and are very lightweight. Both headphones allow you to connect to two devices at once thanks to Multipoint Connection. Or, the Arc II Sport Open Ear earbuds fit comfortably, without blocking out the sounds around you. This design allows you to keep safe and aware of your surroundings and do not fit into your ear canal, keeping your ears open. Limit four per order. Free shipping!
- $70 to $110 + Free Shipping
- $140 - $220
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- Cleer Audio
Fancii & Co: Lighted Mirrors
Illuminate your natural beauty with Fancii & CO's compact mirrors. The daylight-mimicking ring light offers the perfect lighting for those on-the-go touch-ups. These compact mirrors have a 5-inch premium distortion-free glass so you can see a full view of your face and perform your entire beauty routine. Choose your lighting with three dimmable light settings (warm, neutral and natural daylight) to ensure that your makeup is color-correct and flawless anywhere, any time. A compact mirror with built-in power bank is also available or opt for the new lighted vanity mirrors that allow you to get up close and personal with a large 5X magnifying mirror. Shipping is $2.99.
- $24.50 - $49.50
- $49 - $99
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- Fancii & Co
Farmer’s Defense: Protection Sleeves & Sun Hats
Protecting your skin in the sun is among the most important elements to your daily routine. Farmers Defense makes protective apparel for gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts that provide comfort and protection for your skin. The Defense Protection Sleeves offer UPF 50+ rating, blocking 98% of harmful UV rays, far exceeding the protection of regular cotton shirts. They are made with sweat-wicking and cooling materials to regulate temperature, even in the sun or a greenhouse. The Sun Hats provide complete head, face, and neck protection. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.50.
- $13.50 - $17.50
- $27 - $35
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/27/2024
- Farmer’s Defense
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet & Card Holder
Compact, convenient leather cases to carry cards and cash -- now in new colors! This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 08/04/2024
- Em John
Shore Bags: Totes
Stash what you need for summer travels with ShoreBags. The Big Sur Splash Totes feature thick cotton handles and are made from water-resistant coated vinyl for easy care. There are two holes in the bottom to allow sand and excess water to shake out. The Classic Canvas Tote is made with heavyweight cotton canvas and has a zippered top closure. Insulated Coolers are also available, which have a 55-inch shoulder strap with comfort pad, exterior slip pockets for easy access and are fully insulated to keep food cold for longer.
- $30 - $35
- $60 - $70
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 08/04/2024
- Shore Bags
Therafit Shoe: Sandals & Casual Shoes
Upgrade your summer footwear with Therafit Shoes where comfort meets science. Therafit Shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Therafit's cushioned comfort includes a contoured footbed, shock-absorbing midsoles and deep heel-cups for stability. Choose from a variety of women's sandals and casual shoes.
- $50 - $70
- $130 - $150
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 07/28/2024
- Therafit Shoe
Seriously Shea: Username & Password Logbook
Keep track of your login credentials in one convenient location with a handy logbook made to look like a regular notebook for safekeeping. Small enough to easily store in your laptop bag, briefcase and backpack, with 65 recycled paper pages and more than 250 spaces to write in various login details.
- $13
- $18
- Valid: 07/27/2024 to 08/04/2024
- Seriously Shea