Real Simple's Best & Brightest Awards have officially launched in the publication's June 2024 issue.
The inaugural feature highlights editors' most-trusted home, food, fashion and beauty products that have been put to the test for over 50,000 hours in Real Simple testing facilities, as well as in editors' homes.
"Good Morning America" tapped Real Simple Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti to present some of the best buys from this year's list.
Just ahead, see and shop everything from editor-approved kitchen essentials to top-rated household items.
Best disposable spray mop
For this test, Real Simple editors spilled and smeared apple juice, butter, canola oil, ketchup and muddy shoes on hardwood and grouted floors. Everything was left to sit for 10 minutes, and after mopping, a running count of how many sprays and swipes were needed to clean each mess was tallied.
Best clothes steamer
Real Simple called this steamer "small but mighty," with "smart design, efficient heating, and overall effectiveness" that outranked its competitors. It removes wrinkles, heats quickly and features a long cord and "comfy grip."
"It’s faster and easier to use than my iron,” one Real Simple tester said.
Best dry food storage containers
In the lab, Real Simple editors filled all the containers with tomato sauce and chopped yellow onions and let them sit for three nights. After washing them, there was no evidence of lingering stains or smells.
Best stainless steel skillet
Real Simple editors seared salmon, whipped up chicken piccata, made delicate butter sauces and banged these pans multiple times against a cinder block to check for durability, and more -- and this skillet aced every test.
Best silicone storage bags
These leakproof, microwave-safe bags can stand on their own and come in different sizes for best use. Real Simple editors tested for freshness, leaks, smells and more, with the Stashers bags winning every time.