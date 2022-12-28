Brr! Is it December or just the new viral TikTok trend of 'cold girl' makeup?

Inspired by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and more, the 'cold girl' make-up trend was originally shared by content creator Zoe Kim Kenealy. Usually in the winter skin is dry, chapped and seeking some extra love. TikTok decided to make cold skin festive.

"Think of it as the Apres-Ski look without the ski -- convenient, right? This trend is all about embracing the winter chill with a heavy dose of blush dusted across the cheeks and nose and a hint of shimmer," Reagan Baylee, beauty enthusiast and content creator shared with "Good Morning America".

"Less is more when it comes to the cold girl makeup. Add a pop of silver to the inner corner of your eye, a swipe of highlighter for an inner glow and glassy lip and you’ve transformed into a snow bunny ready for your next winter adventure," Baylee added.

Thinking of trying the look at home? To help you out Reagan shared her top products recommendations.

