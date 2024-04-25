Who doesn't love a little fun in the sun?
While some outdoor play can benefit people of all ages, it can truly be a refreshing delight for children — and adding an assortment of amazing toys and games leads to more joy.
Whether you're looking to bring a mini water park experience to your backyard or inspire your little ones to get more active, there are highly recommended items that do anything and everything.
There are also top toys and games that promote STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) sensory as well as others that inspire overall outdoor learning.
Just ahead, we've put together a list of some of the best toys and games for children ranging from ages six months through 10 years old.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Best outdoor toys and games (ages 6-12 months)