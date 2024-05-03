20 picks from the Macy's Friends & Family Sale: Up to 79% off jewelry, home essentials, apparel and more
Whether you're in the market for a new wedding guest dress, a handbag, or a kitchen must-have, Macy's Friends and Family Sale means major discounts across multiple categories.
Now through Sunday, Macy's is offering up to an extra 30% off on items labeled FRIEND. This includes "designer brands that rarely go on sale," according to their website.
We're searching through all of the deals to find seasonal items at a high discount.
For example, shop an And Now This white sweetheart maxi dress ideal for a bride with a spring bridal shower. There's also a cotton Tommy Hilfiger dress we think is perfect for the upcoming summer months and a Lauren Ralph Lauren raincoat now 50% off.
We also found $1000 Macy's diamond stud earrings on sale for $209.30. They are the perfect Mother's Day gift.
In the home and kitchen department, shop a limited-time special offer on the NINJA BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor. It has 4.6 stars and over 900 reviews on Macy's. And for travelers, the Samsonite Spin Tech 5 25" Check-In Spinner is now 66% off.
Check out all of our picks from the sale below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Women's apparel and accessories
AND NOW THIS Women's Sweetheart-Neck Maxi Dress, Created for Macy's
- $41.65
- $59.50
- Macy's
STYLE & CO Women's Cotton Striped Shirtdress, Regular & Petite, Created for Macy's
- $38.92
- $69.50
- Macy's
ANNE COLE Women's Surplice Triangle Tankini & High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
- $39.20 - $51.80
- $56 - $74
- Macy's
Women's jewelry and accessories
MACY'S Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) in 14K White, Yellow or Rose Gold
- $209.30
- $1000
- Macy's
COACH Soft Pebble Leather Cary Shoulder Bag with Convertible Straps
- $276.50
- $395
- Macy's
Home and kitchen
ALL-CLAD D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set, Created for Macy's, 7 Piece
- $299.99
- $549
- Macy's
SAMSONITE Spin Tech 5 25" Check-In Spinner, Created for Macy's
- $134.99
- $399.99
- Macy's
MARTHA STEWART COLLECTION Gatwick Enamel Cast Iron 7 Quart Dutch Oven
- $41.99
- $99.99
- Macy's
AGIO Astaire Outdoor 9-pc Dining Set (64" square table + 8 dining chairs)
- $1899
- $4039
- Macy's
HOTEL COLLECTION Ultimate Micro Cotton® Bath Towel, 30" x 56", Created for Macy's
- $7.84 - $34.30
- $16 - $70
- Macy's
CHARTER CLUB DAMASK 1.5" Stripe 550 Thread Count 100% Cotton 17" Fitted Sheet, Twin, Created for Macy's
- $31.50 - $164.50
- $45 - $235
- Macy's