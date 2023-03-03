Need a gift for mom? We've got you covered.
Whether you're shopping for an early Mother's Day gift, need a gift for a new parent, or you're on the hunt for a special birthday present, we've rounded up meaningful gifts for mom you can buy now.
For example, shop a custom house letterpress art piece from Minted, a "mama" charm necklace by Maison Miru, sweatshirts and loungewear from Etsy, and much more, below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Minted Custom House Letterpress Portrait Art
$288 and up •
This custom house letterpress makes a great gift to honor all your memories at home.
Custom Footprints Foil Art
$158 and up •
Surprise a new mom with this custom footprints art piece she can proudly hang in a nursery.
HART 18" Radiant Heart MAMA Necklace
For the mom who loves jewelry. Gift her this special MAMA necklace by HART.
LakeHouseDesignArt Cool Mom Sweatshirt
$15.90 and up •
Let everyone know you have the coolest mom by gifting her this sweatshirt from Etsy.
Caudalie Grape Water Face Mist, Soothing Organic Facial Spray for Sensitive Skin
Enhance mom's self-care routine with this soothing facial spray she can carry with her all day long.
seedsentialsLLC Heated neck wrap and eye pillow
$16.95 and up •
Give mom the gift of relaxation with these heated neck wraps and eye pillows. You can customize your set and choose from a variety of colors, too.
SignatureTShirtz Custom Birth Month Birth Flower Sweatshirt
$28.49 and up •
Customize this sweatshirt for mom with all of her children's birth flowers across the front. It also makes a great gift for grandmothers!
Dearfoams Women's Mama Bear Slipper
These cute "Mama Bear" slippers make a great gift for any mom.
Beis The Backpack Tote
Gift a new mom this adorable backpack she'll want to carry now and forever. "This playful take on a tote that effortlessly turns into a backpack is a must for any parent (person) that is on the go with or without a child in tow," Beis' website explains. It features a quilted puffy body, and adjustable and hidable backpack strap, a large changing pad, large insulation bottle pockets, and much more.
"Mom's Story: A Memory and Keepsake Journal for My Family" designed by Korie Herold
"Mom's Story is a guided journal thoughtfully designed to help moms of all ages write down memories that they want to preserve and share with their children and family," Amazon's website explains.
Maison Miru Mama Charm Necklace
"I designed our Mama Charm Necklace to celebrate the strength of moms everywhere. By itself, mama is a declaration of identity, but this necklace is really a way to celebrate what's special about her," Maison Miru's website reads. Plus, you can pair the necklace with additional charms to make it extra meaningful for your mom.
Anthropologie Monarch Monogram Mug
Gift the mom in your life with a beautiful monogrammed mug (or a set!) like this one from Anthropologie. Choose her initial or the initials of her children and we're sure she'll love it.
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+
Send mom on a (much-needed) vacation in style with this cute straw hat from Amazon.
NEOM Real Luxury De-Stress Hand & Body Wash 300ml
Treat mom to this luxurious de-stress hand and body wash by NEOM. It has notes of lavender, jasmine, and Brazilian Rosewood with a blend of seaweed, pomegranate and aloe vera to soothe and nourish the skin.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Boatneck Sweater
Gift mom cashmere for Mother's Day or her birthday. This particular sweater is made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere, according to Quince's website, and would be ideal paired with denim or a skirt on a spring day.
eberjey Inez Washable Silk Long PJ Set
Treat mom to a fancy pair of new silk pajamas, like this washable silk set from eberjey.
Gap Maternity Modal 3-Piece Set
For the mom-to-be! Gift her this cozy modal 3-piece set in one of four available colors.