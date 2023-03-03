Gift a new mom this adorable backpack she'll want to carry now and forever. "This playful take on a tote that effortlessly turns into a backpack is a must for any parent (person) that is on the go with or without a child in tow," Beis' website explains. It features a quilted puffy body, and adjustable and hidable backpack strap, a large changing pad, large insulation bottle pockets, and much more.