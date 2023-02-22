Whether you are working from home with a noisy neighbor, in the office or looking to upgrade your sleep routine, sometimes you need to drown out the noise -- literally.

Noise-canceling technology has become more common in headphones over the past year and is definitely worth the extra investment.

From Beats to Airpods, these 10 soundproof accessories will have you loving the sound of silence.

Noise-canceling over-ear headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $599   From: Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Price: $284.95   From: Walmart

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Price: $59.99   From: Amazon

Noise-canceling earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds-Bluetooth Wireless Earphones
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds-Bluetooth Wireless Earphones

Price: $199   From: Amazon

Galaxy Buds2
Galaxy Buds2

Price: $59.99   From: Samsung

Google Pixel Buds Pro - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation
Google Pixel Buds Pro - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

Price: $149.99 20% SavingsWalmart

Original: $187.60
Noise-canceling AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $229   From: Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)

Price: $194.99 21% SavingsAmazon

Original: $249
Noise-canceling headphones for sleep

Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless
Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless

Price: $19.99 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband

Price: $19.99 50% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.99
