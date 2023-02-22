Whether you are working from home with a noisy neighbor, in the office or looking to upgrade your sleep routine, sometimes you need to drown out the noise -- literally.

Noise-canceling technology has become more common in headphones over the past year and is definitely worth the extra investment.

From Beats to Airpods, these 10 soundproof accessories will have you loving the sound of silence.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Noise-canceling over-ear headphones

Amazon Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Price: $59.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Noise-canceling earbuds

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds-Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Price: $199 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Walmart Google Pixel Buds Pro - Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation Price : $149.99 • 20% Savings Walmart Original: $187.60 Shop Now

Noise-canceling AirPods

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) Price : $194.99 • 21% Savings Amazon Original: $249 Shop Now

Noise-canceling headphones for sleep

Amazon Perytong Sleep Headphones Wireless Price : $19.99 • 50% Savings Amazon Original: $39.99 Shop Now

