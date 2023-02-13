Every savvy traveler knows there is one surefire way to ruin a vacation: lost or stolen belongings.

According to a January 2023 report from the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 190,000 bags were mishandled in the month of November last year, up approximately 20,000 from the year prior.

To learn the tricks of the trade on keeping your luggage safe, "Good Morning America" tapped Melanie Lieberman, managing editor for global features at The Points Guy, who shed some light on ways to keep your travel plans stress- and thief-free.

"You should always have a TSA-approved lock when checking luggage. This will help with peace of mind that no one will be rifling through your luggage when it is out of your sight," Lieberman shared, noting that you "should always keep important travel documents and other valuables with you.

"If you have to check luggage, use a hard spinner and an Apple Airtag, [which] can help if the luggage is mishandled or left out in the elements."

Another great tip Lieberman shared was to take photos and videos of the content that is in your luggage before checking it in case you need to submit an insurance claim on belongings that are lost or stolen.

Whether you are new to the clouds or an expert traveler, scroll on to shop products that can help enhance your overall travel security.

