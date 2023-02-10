Valentine's Day is just a few days away!

And while chocolates and anything heart-shaped can make great gifts, you might also consider a delivery of flowers for a loved one.

It's no surprise that Google searches for flower delivery services spike in February. But with a plethora of flower delivery companies to choose from, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto shared favorites for buds and bouquets that offer a great delivery experience, selection, convenience and more.

These picks have rose to the occasion -- scroll down to check them out.

Best overall

UrbanStems is known for unique and modern arrangements that reflect a high-design aesthetic.

Use discount code GMA to save on plants, and fresh and dried arrangements (cannot be applied to subscriptions).

- Save 25% through 2/11 at 9 a.m. ET

- After that, save 15% through Valentine's Day

Best floral subscription

Who doesn't want to give the gift that keeps on giving? With BloomsyBox's delivery services that range from weekly or monthly, you can discover a whole new world of flowers shipped right to your door.

Our tester was so impressed with the longevity and the vibrancy of its buds, which lasted well over 10 days.

Most convienient

Say hello to Benchmark Bouquets, whose two-day shipping is there when you need a last-minute flower delivery service.

Most eco-friendly

The Bouqs Co., a fan-favorite that connects you to the person or farm behind the flower, lets the recipient go a little deeper, with the responsibly sourced and sustainably grown offerings. These floral farms produce less waste, recycle water and are committed to sustainable growing practices.

