Valentine's Day is just a few days away!

And while chocolates and anything heart-shaped can make great gifts, you might also consider a delivery of flowers for a loved one.

It's no surprise that Google searches for flower delivery services spike in February. But with a plethora of flower delivery companies to choose from, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto shared favorites for buds and bouquets that offer a great delivery experience, selection, convenience and more.

These picks have rose to the occasion -- scroll down to check them out.

Best overall

UrbanStems is known for unique and modern arrangements that reflect a high-design aesthetic.

Use discount code GMA to save on plants, and fresh and dried arrangements (cannot be applied to subscriptions).

- Save 25% through 2/11 at 9 a.m. ET

- After that, save 15% through Valentine's Day

The Verona
Urban Stems

The Verona

Price: $68   From: Urban Stems

The Firecracker
Urban Stems

The Firecracker

Price: $70   From: Urban Stems

The Eros
Urban Stems

The Eros

Price: $75   From: Urban Stems

The Unbridled Passion
Urban Stems

Price: $110   From: Urban Stems

Price: $110   From: Urban Stems

Best floral subscription

Who doesn't want to give the gift that keeps on giving? With BloomsyBox's delivery services that range from weekly or monthly, you can discover a whole new world of flowers shipped right to your door.

Our tester was so impressed with the longevity and the vibrancy of its buds, which lasted well over 10 days.

BloomsyBox.com Floral Subscriptions
Bloomsy Box

Plans start at $44.99/bouquet

Plans start at $44.99/bouquet
Bloomsy Box

Most convienient

Say hello to Benchmark Bouquets, whose two-day shipping is there when you need a last-minute flower delivery service.

Benchmark Bouquets 2 Dozen Red Roses, With Vase
Amazon

Price: $46.67   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Price: $46.67   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Benchmark Bouquets Signature Roses and Alstroemeria
Amazon

Price: $45.69   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Price: $45.69   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Benchmark Bouquets Pink Roses and White Lilies
Amazon

Price: $45.10   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Price: $45.10   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Benchmark Bouquets Life is Good Flowers Orange
Amazon

Price: $48.61   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Price: $48.61   From: Benchmark Bouquets

Most eco-friendly

The Bouqs Co., a fan-favorite that connects you to the person or farm behind the flower, lets the recipient go a little deeper, with the responsibly sourced and sustainably grown offerings. These floral farms produce less waste, recycle water and are committed to sustainable growing practices.

Always
Bouq

Always

Price: $69 to $119   From: Bouqs

Wild About U
Bouqs

Wild About U

Price: $64 to $104   From: Bouqs

Heart Eyes
Bouqs

Heart Eyes

Price: $69 to $119   From: Bouqs

Picnic
Bouqs

Picnic

Price: $69 to $109   From: Bouqs

More last-minute gift ideas

Gift cards:

 

Subscription services

MasterClass Membership
MasterClass

$15-$23 per month

$15-$23 per month
MasterClass

Bark Box Subscription
Barkbox

Bark Box Subscription

Price: $35 to $276   From: Barkbox

Audible Subscription
Amazon

Audible Subscription

Price: $15 to $150   From: Amazon

Glossybox subscription
Glossybox

Glossybox subscription

Price: $24 to $210   From: Glossybox

Minted More Membership
Minted

$38 per year

$38 per year
Minted

