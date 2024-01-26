There's something inexplicably special about receiving a gorgeous, hand-crafted flower arrangement from a loved one, delivered straight to your door.

Whether it's sent to show love, remorse, condolences or -- as the day is fast-approaching -- a token of Valentine's Day affection, selecting and sending the perfect bouquet is a beautiful act and one we want to help streamline for you.

Below, you'll find several top-rated online floral delivery services that will help you choose an arrangement that fits your preferences, budget and desired add-ons.

While we've selected some Valentine's Day-specific options that feature red and pink flowers prominently, make sure to check out their other offerings so you can prepare as Mother's Day, anniversaries, birthdays and other occasions arise throughout the year.

Keep scrolling to set up that special V-Day delivery today!

Now through Feb. 14, use our exclusive code, GMA15, to receive 15% off bouquets.

Urban Stems also offers free shipping on orders over $120 and includes various size and vase options with each arrangement, as well as the ability to double or triple the stems for an additional but discounted price.

Below, you'll find some of Urban Stems' bestselling arrangements, all of which are lush, stylish and offer a modern twist on classic bouquets.

1-800-Flowers is a go-to name in floral delivery for a reason. All of their bouquets come with myriad options for upgrades such as different vases and boxed chocolates, as well as keepsake hearts that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

Frequent buyers will enjoy their Passport program, which at $19.99 for the first year and $29.99 annually after that lets you receive free shipping and no service charge on eligible items including the bouquets we've selected below.

Use code FLASH to receive $20 off Valentine's Day styles when you shop The Bouqs right now.

Modern floral brand The Bouqs specializes in fun, unique arrangements using farm-fresh flowers that are sustainably sourced for longer-lasting bouquets.

Because they source directly from the farms where the flowers are grown, your gift has a shorter travel time to your recipients doorstep. And for true lovers of fresh flowers, they offer a monthly subscription service starting at just $44 a month.

Add-ons at Teleflora include cards for any occasion, Mylar balloons and -- naturally -- chocolates. But what makes Teleflora stand out to us it their artistic flair for adding unexpected but exceptionally beautiful and elegant touches, like the architectural grass accent in the Sweet Thoughts bouquet below.

Local florists across the country are ready to handle your requests, so your flowers will arrive bright and fresh on the date of your choosing. Make sure to check out their Deal of the Day if you'd like to request a one-of-a-kind bouquet based on seasonality, taste and your recipient!

Various companies offer next-day flower delivery for Prime members, including KaBloom and Benchmark bouquets.

While the most popular arrangements via both vendors tend to be simpler with less add-ons, they're also cost-effective and allow you to send larger bouquets for less money -- just check out the 50-stem option below! Pick up your own vase to create a DIY delight for your sweetheart.

