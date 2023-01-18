With Feb. 14 right around the corner, we're thinking of all the ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.

From heart-shaped pillows to pink and red shoes, we found everything you need to spread the love this season.

Home

Vera Bradley Pot Holder and Oven Mitt Set
Vera Bradley

Price: $25   From: Vera Bradley

Adding a touch of pretty pattern to your cooking and baking, this set is crafted from soft, quilted cotton fabric that washes well for easy clean up.

Vera Bradley Decorative Throw Pillow
Vera Bradley

Price: $35   From: Vera Bradley

Add a touch of comfort to any cozy space with a throw pillow that will be there for finishing up a chapter, selecting "next episode" or enjoying a cup of cocoa. 

Vera Bradley Textured Throw Blanket
Vera Bradley

Price: $60   From: Vera Bradley

In irresistibly soft embossed fleece, you'll want one folded and waiting for you in every room.

Vera Bradley Large Ceramic Mug
Vera Bradley

Price: $18.95   From: Vera Bradley

Featuring a pretty print, this large mug makes every morning a little brighter. You can never have too many cute coffee mugs …

DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine
DASH

Price: $9.99   From: Amazon

Make your favorite breakfast classics, or get creative with waffled hash browns, cookies and even biscuit pizzas.

Jelly Belly Conversation Sour Jelly Beans Gift Bag
Jelly Belly

Sale: $8.99 17% SavingsJelly Belly

Original: $10.96
Sour jelly beans with Valentine messages on them. Great for parties.

Apparel

Cupshe Laurel Scoop Tie Heart Print Bodysuit
Cupshe

Sale: $8.99 67% SavingsCupshe

Original: $28
This Laurel Scoop Tie Polka Dot Bodysuit features a girly design with heart print and the cute bodysuit makes you look youthful, you must be the cutest in the crowd.

Cupshe Anissa V-neck Long Sleeve Short Dress
Cupshe

Price: $34.99   From: Cupshe

This dress features a heart print with waist tie side. You need one of these dresses in your wardrobe.

Beach Riot Queen of Hearts Sweater Scarlett
Beach Riot

Price: $128   From: Beach Riot

The Queen of Hearts sweater in in scarlet is the perfect cozy sweater to complete your look. With heart, spade, club and diamonds printed up the sleeve and a detail across the chest.

Beach Riot Charlie Rashguard Tough Love
Beach Riot

Price: $88   From: Beach Riot

The Charlie Rashguard is our bestselling kids swim style. Now in our Tough Love print with vibrant pink hearts all over.

Janie and Jack Heart Faux Fur Jacket
Janie and Jack

Price: $99   From: Janie and Jack

We'll always have a soft spot for this cozy plush faux fur jacket. With allover hearts and gold-tone buttons, it's the one to love.

Editor's Picks

Accessories

Showpo Euan Multi Heart Pendant Necklace in Gold
Showpo

Price: $11.95   From: Showpo

Add a sweet edge to your look with the Euan Necklace! This snake chain necklace features multiple heart pendants and a gold-tone finish. Pop it on for a casual day out or a dressy date night for a cute finishing touch!

Pelle Moda Iria Pointed Toe Pump
Pelle Moda

Price: $169.95   From: Nordstrom

Laser-cut accents trim the topline of a supple suede pump framed by a pointy toe and tapered heel.

Pelle Moda Gavi Platform Sandal
Pelle Moda

Price: $184.95   From: Nordstrom

Scalloped straps strike just the right note of whimsy on this lofty platform sandal.

Dashing Diva Self-love Club Glaze Semi-Cured Gel Art
Dashing Diva

Price: $13.99   From: Ulta

Get the pro-finish and sculpted effect of a salon gel manicure at home with ease with Dashing Diva's Self-love Club GLAZE.

Pets

Claudia's Canine Bakery Woof You Baked Dog Treats
Claudia's Canine

Price: $11.99   From:

Peanut butter and vanilla flavored treats come in a Valentines-themed box, but they're tasty enough that you don't need a special occasion.

YOULY The Lover Pink I'm A Lover Not A Biter Graphic Small Animal T-Shirt
YOULY

Price: $8.99   From: Petco

You live to love - and love to be loved. That's why you're drooling over this alluring new look from Youly. Go on and wear your heart on your sleeve as you win over all your two-and four-legged friends.

Frisco Valentine Unicorn Cat Tracks Cat Toy with Catnip
Frisco

Price: $10.98   From: Chewy

Includes three-tier track, three balls, and both a unicorn or heart plush piece with catnip inside to go on top.