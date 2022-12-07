Holiday shopping for the family is always a task but sometimes finding a meaningful gift for the dad, brother, husband or boyfriend on your list can be the most challenging.

Whether you are shopping for the man who has everything or you want this year's idea to be unique, we've rounded up some of trendiest and useful gift ideas at every price point.

Scroll on to shop our picks.

Gifts under $25

Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers
Uncommon Goods

Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers

Price: $25   From: Uncommon Goods

Your golf game is never watered down, so why should your whiskey be? This set of two-drink chillers is a perfect golf gift for dad. 

Stanley Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Big Grip Beer Mug
Walmart

Stanley Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Big Grip Beer Mug

Price: $15.97   From: Walmart

The double-wall vacuum-insulated stein keeps your beer cold for up to five hours. If you're looking for a different beverage, this can keep drinks hot for up to 1 hour or iced for up to 20 hours.

REV Portable Vacuum
T.J. Maxx

REV Portable Vacuum

Price: $12.99   From: T.J. Maxx

VALENTINA Made In Italy Leather Flap Wallet
T.J. Maxx

VALENTINA Made In Italy Leather Flap Wallet

Price: $19.99   From: T.J. Maxx

Gifts under $50

The ReNew Transit Catch
Everlane

The ReNew Transit Catch

Price: $26 25% SavingsEverlane

Original: $35
For the dad, boyfriend, uncle or man in your life who is always on the go, this travel bag from Everlane makes a useful gift idea. 

OKKO Bluetooth Torch Speaker
T.J. Maxx

OKKO Bluetooth Torch Speaker

Price: $29.99   From: T.J. Maxx

The Felted Merino Beanie
Everlane

The Felted Merino Beanie

Price: $38 24% SavingsEverlane

Original: $50
Nod Pod Sleep Mask
Nordstrom

Nod Pod Sleep Mask

Price: $34   From: Nordstrom

Gifts under $100

CLARISONIC Mia Men Sonic Cleansing Face Brush
Marshalls

CLARISONIC Mia Men Sonic Cleansing Face Brush

Price: $79.99   From: Marshalls

The Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device
Nordstrom

The Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device

Price: $99.99   From: Nordstrom

GORE-TEX All-Mountain Glove
Backcountry

GORE-TEX All-Mountain Glove

GMA Deal: $86.80 30% SavingsBackcountry

Original: $124
These warm and ready all-mountain gloves are a luxe gift idea for the dad who wants nothing. The GORE-TEX brand is reliably waterproof and comfortably breathable for a full day on the slopes.  

CROSLEY Anthology Vintage 3 Speed Turntable
Marshalls

CROSLEY Anthology Vintage 3 Speed Turntable

Price: $80 19% SavingsMarshalls

Original: $99.99
Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Walmart

Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

Price: $99.95 33% SavingsWalmart

Original: $149.95
Men&#39;s Mountain Classic Quilted Ankle Boots
L.L Bean

Men's Mountain Classic Quilted Ankle Boots

Price: $99   From: L.L Bean

These aren't your average slippers. A warm fleece lining, supportive footbed and cushioned midsole ensure total comfort at home, while the durable, insulated upper and rugged VertiGrip rubber outsole allow you take them beyond.

L&#39;Homme Eau de Toilette Fragrance
Nordstrom

L'Homme Eau de Toilette Fragrance

Price: $84.15 14% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $99
Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
Nordstrom

Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater

Price: $79.99 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $95
ThermoBall Traction Mule V Bootie - Men&#39;s
Backcountry

ThermoBall Traction Mule V Bootie - Men's

Price: $58.95   From: Backcountry

Gifts under $150

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray

Price: $149 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $199
Cloud 5 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

Cloud 5 Running Shoe

Price: $139.99   From: Nordstrom

Runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe that goes the distance on the road, in the game or around town.

Gifts under $200

The Everywhere Bag
Away

The Everywhere Bag

Price: $195   From: Away

Thinking about a luxury holiday gift for the man in your life? Whether or not travel is in their future we love it as a daily work bag or gym bag.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
Home Depot

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit

Price: $199   From: Home Depot

Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker
William Sonoma

Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker

Price: $179.95   From: William Sonoma

This unique gift idea is a fun and creative way to celebrate the food-loving man in your life. Thanks to powerful dual heating elements and a built-in baking stone, it produces extraordinary, brick-oven style pizzas in about 10 minutes.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank
Kohl&#39;s

JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank

Price: $139.99 22% SavingsKohl's

Original: $179.99
Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat
Macy&#39;s

Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat

Price: $149.99 62% SavingsMacy's

Original: $395
If a luxe gift is the answer, the feel and sophisticated styling elevates this Luke peacoat from Lauren Ralph Lauren.

Worth the splurge

Orb Clarity Goggles
Backcounrry

Orb Clarity Goggles

Price: $214.68 20% SavingsBackcounrry

Original: $270
