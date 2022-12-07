Holiday shopping for the family is always a task but sometimes finding a meaningful gift for the dad, brother, husband or boyfriend on your list can be the most challenging.
Whether you are shopping for the man who has everything or you want this year's idea to be unique, we've rounded up some of trendiest and useful gift ideas at every price point.
Scroll on to shop our picks.
Gifts under $25
Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers
Your golf game is never watered down, so why should your whiskey be? This set of two-drink chillers is a perfect golf gift for dad.
Stanley Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Big Grip Beer Mug
The double-wall vacuum-insulated stein keeps your beer cold for up to five hours. If you're looking for a different beverage, this can keep drinks hot for up to 1 hour or iced for up to 20 hours.
VALENTINA Made In Italy Leather Flap Wallet
Gifts under $50
The ReNew Transit Catch
Price: $26 • 25% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $35
For the dad, boyfriend, uncle or man in your life who is always on the go, this travel bag from Everlane makes a useful gift idea.
OKKO Bluetooth Torch Speaker
The Felted Merino Beanie
Price: $38 • 24% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $50
Gifts under $100
CLARISONIC Mia Men Sonic Cleansing Face Brush
The Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device
GORE-TEX All-Mountain Glove
GMA Deal: $86.80 • 30% SavingsBackcountry Original: $124
These warm and ready all-mountain gloves are a luxe gift idea for the dad who wants nothing. The GORE-TEX brand is reliably waterproof and comfortably breathable for a full day on the slopes.
CROSLEY Anthology Vintage 3 Speed Turntable
Price: $80 • 19% SavingsMarshallsOriginal: $99.99
Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
Price: $99.95 • 33% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $149.95
Men's Mountain Classic Quilted Ankle Boots
These aren't your average slippers. A warm fleece lining, supportive footbed and cushioned midsole ensure total comfort at home, while the durable, insulated upper and rugged VertiGrip rubber outsole allow you take them beyond.
L'Homme Eau de Toilette Fragrance
Price: $84.15 • 14% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $99
Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater
Price: $79.99 • 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $95
ThermoBall Traction Mule V Bootie - Men's
Gifts under $150
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray
Price: $149 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $199
Cloud 5 Running Shoe
Runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe that goes the distance on the road, in the game or around town.
Gifts under $200
The Everywhere Bag
Thinking about a luxury holiday gift for the man in your life? Whether or not travel is in their future we love it as a daily work bag or gym bag.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker
This unique gift idea is a fun and creative way to celebrate the food-loving man in your life. Thanks to powerful dual heating elements and a built-in baking stone, it produces extraordinary, brick-oven style pizzas in about 10 minutes.
JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank
Price: $139.99 • 22% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $179.99
Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat
Price: $149.99 • 62% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $395
If a luxe gift is the answer, the feel and sophisticated styling elevates this Luke peacoat from Lauren Ralph Lauren.
Worth the splurge
Orb Clarity Goggles
Price: $214.68 • 20% SavingsBackcounrry Original: $270