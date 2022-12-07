Holiday shopping for the family is always a task but sometimes finding a meaningful gift for the dad, brother, husband or boyfriend on your list can be the most challenging.

Whether you are shopping for the man who has everything or you want this year's idea to be unique, we've rounded up some of trendiest and useful gift ideas at every price point.

Scroll on to shop our picks.

Gifts under $25

Uncommon Goods Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers Price: $25 • From: Uncommon Goods Shop Now Your golf game is never watered down, so why should your whiskey be? This set of two-drink chillers is a perfect golf gift for dad.

Walmart Stanley Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Big Grip Beer Mug Price: $15.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now The double-wall vacuum-insulated stein keeps your beer cold for up to five hours. If you're looking for a different beverage, this can keep drinks hot for up to 1 hour or iced for up to 20 hours.

Gifts under $50

Everlane The ReNew Transit Catch Price : $26 • 25% Savings Everlane Original: $35 Shop Now For the dad, boyfriend, uncle or man in your life who is always on the go, this travel bag from Everlane makes a useful gift idea.

Everlane The Felted Merino Beanie Price : $38 • 24% Savings Everlane Original: $50 Shop Now

Gifts under $100

Marshalls CLARISONIC Mia Men Sonic Cleansing Face Brush Price: $79.99 • From: Marshalls Shop Now

Nordstrom The Lyric Therapeutic Handheld Massager Device Price: $99.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Backcountry GORE-TEX All-Mountain Glove GMA Deal : $86.80 • 30% Savings Backcountry Original: $124 Shop Now These warm and ready all-mountain gloves are a luxe gift idea for the dad who wants nothing. The GORE-TEX brand is reliably waterproof and comfortably breathable for a full day on the slopes.

Marshalls CROSLEY Anthology Vintage 3 Speed Turntable Price : $80 • 19% Savings Marshalls Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Walmart Beats Studio Buds -- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds Price : $99.95 • 33% Savings Walmart Original: $149.95 Shop Now

L.L Bean Men's Mountain Classic Quilted Ankle Boots Price: $99 • From: L.L Bean Shop Now These aren't your average slippers. A warm fleece lining, supportive footbed and cushioned midsole ensure total comfort at home, while the durable, insulated upper and rugged VertiGrip rubber outsole allow you take them beyond.

Nordstrom L'Homme Eau de Toilette Fragrance Price : $84.15 • 14% Savings Nordstrom Original: $99 Shop Now

Nordstrom Washable Merino Quarter Zip Sweater Price : $79.99 • 15% Savings Nordstrom Original: $95 Shop Now

Gifts under $150

Walmart Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray Price : $149 • 25% Savings Walmart Original: $199 Shop Now

Nordstrom Cloud 5 Running Shoe Price: $139.99 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe that goes the distance on the road, in the game or around town.

Gifts under $200

Away The Everywhere Bag Price: $195 • From: Away Shop Now Thinking about a luxury holiday gift for the man in your life? Whether or not travel is in their future we love it as a daily work bag or gym bag.

William Sonoma Breville Crispy Crust Pizza Maker Price: $179.95 • From: William Sonoma Shop Now This unique gift idea is a fun and creative way to celebrate the food-loving man in your life. Thanks to powerful dual heating elements and a built-in baking stone, it produces extraordinary, brick-oven style pizzas in about 10 minutes.

Kohl's JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank Price : $139.99 • 22% Savings Kohl's Original: $179.99 Shop Now

Macy's Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat Price : $149.99 • 62% Savings Macy's Original: $395 Shop Now If a luxe gift is the answer, the feel and sophisticated styling elevates this Luke peacoat from Lauren Ralph Lauren.

Worth the splurge

