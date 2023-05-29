It's almost Father's Day!

Instead of scrambling for a last-minute present, we're rounding up a bunch of unique Father's Day gifts you can shop ahead of the holiday.

For example, check out jogger pants and body washes from Amazon, grill brushes and pizza stones from Sur La Table, socks from Bombas and swimwear from J.Crew.

Plus, take advantage of Memorial Day weekend deals, like up to 30% off clothing and footwear at Huckberry, discounted Ooni pizza ovens, shirts under $20 from Amazon, and 20% off brooklinen robes, among other offerings.

56 gifts ideas for every man in your life

Continue below to shop!

Gifts $25 and under

Amazon Essentials Men's Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt

Price: $15.92 19% Savings

Original: $19.90
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Price: $24.72 50% Savings

Original: $49.95
Kiehl's Since 1851 Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash
Sephora

Kiehl's Since 1851 Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash

Price: $25

MasterClass subscription, per month
MasterClass

MasterClass subscription, per month

Price: $15

Amazon Essentials Men's Straight-Fit Jogger Pant
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Straight-Fit Jogger Pant

Price: $21 to $22.80

Crate & Barrel Marin Matte Black Mug
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Marin Matte Black Mug

Price: $7.96

Gifts $50 and under

Uncommon Goods Moments with Dad Scratch Off Journal
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Moments with Dad Scratch Off Journal

Price: $30

Every Man Jack Skin Revive Set- Four Full-Size, Fragrance Free Skin Care Essentials to Cleanse, Treat, and Hydrate Dry, Tired Skin - Daily Energizing Face Wash, Gentle Exfoliating Scrub, Rapid Recovery Eye Cream, Daily Hydration Face Lotion
Amazon

Every Man Jack Skin Revive Set- Four Full-Size, Fragrance Free Skin Care Essentials to Cleanse, Treat, and Hydrate Dry, Tired Skin - Daily Energizing Face Wash, Gentle Exfoliating Scrub, Rapid Recovery Eye Cream, Daily Hydration Face Lotion

Price: $36.99

Sur La Table OXO Good Grips Coiled Grill Brush With Replaceable Head
Sur La Table

Sur La Table OXO Good Grips Coiled Grill Brush With Replaceable Head

Price: $31.96 20% Savings

Original: $39.95
Harry's Men's Body Wash - Body Wash for Men - Variety Pack - 16 Fl oz , Pack of 4
Amazon

Harry's Men's Body Wash - Body Wash for Men - Variety Pack - 16 Fl oz , Pack of 4

Price: $45 13% Savings

Original: $51.90
Gifts $100 and under

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone

Price: $99 23% Savings

Original: $129
WALDEN EYEWEAR Pinion Sunglasses in Gold
Huckberry

WALDEN EYEWEAR Pinion Sunglasses in Gold

Price: $62 50% Savings

Original: $124
J.Crew 6'' stretch swim trunk in floral print with ECONYL nylon
J.Crew

J.Crew 6'' stretch swim trunk in floral print with ECONYL nylon

Price: $53.70 40% Savings

Original: $89.50
Bombas Father's Day Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box
Bombas

Bombas Father’s Day Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

Price: $78

Uncommon Goods New York Times Personalized Golf History Book
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods New York Times Personalized Golf History Book

Price: $80 to $130

REI Co-op Commuter Pack
REI

REI Co-op Commuter Pack

Price: $62.89 30% Savings

Original: $89.95
Cole Haan Harrison Grand 32mm Belt
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Harrison Grand 32mm Belt

Price: $80

Sur La Table Emile Henry Pizza Stone, 14.5"
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Emile Henry Pizza Stone, 14.5"

Price: $69.95

Myles Apparel Durable 4-Way Stretch Everyday Short - 6"
Huckberry

Myles Apparel Durable 4-Way Stretch Everyday Short - 6"

Price: $47 30% Savings

Original: $68
Gifts $200 and under

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control
Amazon

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control

Price: $199 28% Savings

Original: $279
LUCA Terra Slip-On Suede Sneaker in Carob/Gum
Huckberry

LUCA Terra Slip-On Suede Sneaker in Carob/GumAR Pinion Sunglasses in Gold

Price: $132 20% Savings

Original: $165
Coleman Family-Tents Skydome w/Screen Room, 4-person tent
Amazon

Coleman Family-Tents Skydome w/Screen Room, 4-person tent

Price: $145.98 25% Savings

Original: $194.99
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Sur La Table

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle

Price: $140.26 14% Savings

Original: $165
eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Short PJ Set
eberjey

eberjey Henry TENCEL Modal Short PJ Set

Price: $138

Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller (Simple Automated Scheduling + Local Weather Intelligence. Save Water w/ Rain, Freeze & Wind Skip), App Enabled, Works w/ Alexa, Fast & Easy Install
Amazon

Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller (Simple Automated Scheduling + Local Weather Intelligence. Save Water w/ Rain, Freeze & Wind Skip), App Enabled, Works w/ Alexa, Fast & Easy Install

Price: $169.15 26% Savings

Original: $229.99
Allbirds Men's Trail Runners SWT
Allbirds

Allbirds Men's Trail Runners SWT

Price: $140

SKAGEN Signatur Round Leather Strap Watch, 40mm
Nordstrom

SKAGEN Signatur Round Leather Strap Watch, 40mm

Price: $115

Crate & Barrel Maple Wood Chess Board and Checkers Set
Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Maple Wood Chess Board and Checkers Set

Price: $139.97 29% Savings

Original: $199
brooklinen Linen Robe
brooklinen

brooklinen Linen Robe

Price: $119.20 20% Savings

Original: $149
Gifts $300 and under

FLINT AND TINDER Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry

FLINT AND TINDER Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket

Price: $278 20% Savings

Original: $348
AstroAI 12 Volt Car Refrigerator, 12V Portable Freezer 23 Quart Camping Fridge Cooler 22L (-4℉~68℉) with 12/24V DC & 110V AC for Car, RV, Truck, Van, Boat for Camping, Travel, Fishing Outdoor
Amazon

AstroAI 12 Volt Car Refrigerator, 12V Portable Freezer 23 Quart Camping Fridge Cooler 22L (-4℉~68℉) with 12/24V DC & 110V AC for Car, RV, Truck, Van, Boat for Camping, Travel, Fishing Outdoor

Price: $269.99

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Ooni

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Price: $319.20 20% Savings

Original: $399
Relwen Windzip Jacket
Huckberry

Relwen Windzip Jacket

Price: $268

