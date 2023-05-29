It's almost Father's Day!
Instead of scrambling for a last-minute present, we're rounding up a bunch of unique Father's Day gifts you can shop ahead of the holiday.
For example, check out jogger pants and body washes from Amazon, grill brushes and pizza stones from Sur La Table, socks from Bombas and swimwear from J.Crew.
Plus, take advantage of Memorial Day weekend deals, like up to 30% off clothing and footwear at Huckberry, discounted Ooni pizza ovens, shirts under $20 from Amazon, and 20% off brooklinen robes, among other offerings.
Continue below to shop!
