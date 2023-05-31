If your dad is a golf enthusiast, you're very likely shopping for a unique golf-themed gift for him ahead of Father's Day.

Your dad probably enjoys hitting the green with his clubs, bag and tees, and has plenty of reliable favorite items he's using regularly -- but upgrading his wardrobe with a new golf polo or a pair of Men's Golf Dashers from Allbirds might be a nice treat.

MORE: 50 gift ideas for every man in your life

To help you shop, "Good Morning America" has rounded up some of the best gifts for every kind of golf-loving pops. Scroll below to check them out!

Golf Clubs X Crossing - #1 DAD - Embroidered Baseball Cap Adjustable Dad Hat
Etsy

Price: $19.99   From: Etsy

Performance Polo
Abercrombie

Price: $49.99 16% SavingsAbercrombie

Original: $60
Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers - Set of 2
Uncommon Goods

Price: $25   From: Uncommon Goods

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View and Professional Level Accuracy, iPhone &#38; iPad Only
Amazon

Price: $299.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $499.99
Pro Portable Magnetic Bluetooth Golf Speaker Wireless Waterproof
Amazon

Price: $59.99   From: Amazon

Foldies Polarized Folding Sunglasses
Amazon

Price: $89   From: Amazon

Under Armour Men&#39;s Tech Golf Polo
Amazon

Price: $39.99 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $45
Callaway Golf Men&#39;s Weather Spann Golf Glove
Amazon

Price: $11.99   From: Amazon

Men&#39;s Golf Ankle Sock 3-Pack
Bombas

Price: $49.50   From: Bombas

Golf Bag Cuff Links
Nordstrom

Price: $60   From: Nordstrom

Maui Jim Men&#39;s and Women&#39;s Kaiwi Channel Polarized Wrap Sunglasses
Maui Jim

Price: $279   From: Maui Jim

Men&#39;s Golf Dashers
Allbirds

Price: $145   From: Allbirds

Golfer&#39;s Desktop Putting &#38; Trivia Game Set
Uncommon Goods

Price: $19.00   From: Uncommon Goods

Washed critter hat
J. Crew

Price: $19.50 60% SavingsJ. Crew

Original: $49.50
Amazon Essentials Men&#39;s Slim-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt
Amazon

Price: $19 4% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
