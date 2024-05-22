Father's Day is coming soon and if your dad loves tech, the gifts you'll find below will let him know just how much you appreciate him.
"Tech" can mean a variety of things, though, from the wireless meat thermometer that lets him monitor grilled meats without disturbing the cooking process to a vintage-inspired arcade game that can help him achieve the nostalgic den of his dreams.
There are also more sophisticated gifts here, like the Denon PerL earbuds, which will map his hearing abilities and use proprietary technology to maximize every listening experience, or the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine, which cranks out the perfect martini every time.
Keep scrolling to see these options and more, and grab your dad a cool gift before June 16.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table with 12 Games, Multiplayer Control Panel, & 17-Inch Color LCD Screen, Black Series Edition
- $599
- Amazon
Denon PerL Pro True Wireless Earbuds - Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, Personalized Sound with Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology, Spatial Audio, 32Hr-Battery Life, Wireless Charging, Black
- $349
- Amazon
JBL PartyBox Club 120 - Portable Party Speaker with Foldable Handle, Powerful JBL Pro Sound, Futuristic lightshow, Up to 12 Hours of Play time, Splash Proof, Dual Mic & Guitar Inputs (Black)
- $399.95
- Amazon
Vaonis Hestia Smartphone-Based Telescope with Full-Size Tripod and Solar Filter
- $399
- Explore Scientific
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 10 Oz, App-Controlled Heated Coffee Mug with 80 Min Battery Life and Improved Design, Black
- $103.99
- $129.95
- Amazon