Bombas has teamed up with tennis superstar Venus Williams on a collection of performance socks fit for anyone on the move.

The collection, featuring two sock styles in three colors with a vintage look, is made with sweat-wicking construction "designed to keep feet cool, dry, and protected from blisters -- no matter the sport," Bombas' website states.

Bombas and Venus Williams collaborate on a new sock collection. Courtesy of Bombas

The socks also boast "strategic cushioning," arch support, a blister tab and a seamless toe. You can buy them in ankle or crew length and individually or in packs of three, six or 12.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Bombas Venus Williams x Bombas Ankle Sock 3-Pack $54 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Venus Williams x Bombas Quarter Sock 3-Pack $57 Bombas Shop Now

Additionally, Williams' socks have a special design callout: "Stitched in every pair is Venus' signature motto, 'Wish You Well,' a reminder to believe in yourself and let go of what doesn't serve you."

Bombas and Venus Williams collaborate on a new sock collection. Courtesy of Bombas

In keeping with Bombas' give-back model, for every purchase from the new collection, the company will donate a pair of socks "to organizations using sports to engage under-resourced youth, like Johnny Mac Tennis Project and Play Like a Girl." It will also donate 20 scholarships through these programs, according to its website.

Continue below to shop the collection!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Bombas Venus Williams x Bombas Ankle Socks $18 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Venus Williams x Bombas Quarter Socks $19 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Venus Williams x Bombas Quarter Sock 6-Pack $114 Bombas Shop Now

Bombas Venus Williams x Bombas Ankle Sock 6-Pack $108 Bombas Shop Now